The Santa Fe County Fire Department responded to a severe fire Sunday night that left an Edgewood Walmart charred and closed to the public.
Responders arrived at the scene off N.M. 344 around 8 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that multiple fires had been set inside the store, county fire Chief Jackie Lindsey said.
With assistance from the Torrance County, Bernalillo County and Albuquerque fire departments, the "large fire" was put out around midnight, she said. There were no injuries.
The state fire marshal and the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security are investigating the incident, which is suspected to be arson, Lindsey said. The store is closed while the investigation proceeds.
"We're grateful for the support that we received," she added. "The teams did an amazing job of putting out that fire."
