Radiological Control Technicians

Radiological control technicians simulate work processes in a glove box training facility in 2021. Los Alamos National Laboratory’s plutonium facility can structurally withstand a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, the most intense seismic event likely to happen on the Pajarito Plateau, though one watchdog group said not all the glove boxes at the facility are earthquake-proofed yet.

 Carlos Trujillo/Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory’s plutonium facility can structurally withstand a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, the most intense seismic event likely to happen on the Pajarito Plateau, according to a peer-reviewed analysis a government watchdog found convincing enough to support.

Lab officials consider the seismic readiness an important finding as the lab gears up to make 30 warhead triggers, or pits, per year in the facility anti-nuclear critics contend isn’t suitable for this level of production.

A Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board official deemed the analysis “a commendable effort.”

Recommended for you