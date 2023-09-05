Los Alamos National Laboratory's plutonium facility can structurally withstand a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, the most intense seismic event likely to happen on the Pajarito Plateau, according to a peer-reviewed analysis a government watchdog found convincing enough to support.
Lab officials consider the seismic readiness an important finding as the lab gears up to make 30 warhead triggers, or pits, per year in the facility anti-nuclear critics contend isn't suitable for this level of production.
A Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board official deemed the analysis "a commendable effort."
"The Board finds that the conclusions of the LANL project team was technically defensible and that the accompanying peer review process was robust," Joyce Connery, the safety board's chairwoman, wrote in an August letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
Connery added the board considers the lab's approach in assessing the seismic risk for the 45-year-old facility, known as PF-4, as a best practice the U.S. Energy Department should apply at other defense nuclear facilities.
In a memo, Lab Director Thom Mason celebrated the safety board's positive review.
"It goes without saying that I am excited about this news, given the many years of effort we have expended," Mason wrote. "This added assurance that our most crucial facility is up to the task of providing cutting-edge solutions to our biggest national security problems could not have come at a better time for our workforce and our nation."
Connery's one criticism was there was no comprehensive report on the study, and the lab should consider creating one to improve transparency.
A lab spokeswoman in an email confirmed there were no public reports of the seismic analysis.
The Energy Department, safety board and an independently appointed peer review panel composed of industry experts and academics, versed in seismology, structural engineering and geology, scrutinized the project, wrote lab spokeswoman Laura Ann Mullane.
Experts used computer modeling at the lab to simulate a wide variation of earthquake intensities in a seismic event to gauge the risk of structural failure. It's an approach that allowed them to include a rare high-magnitude quake — in excess of 7.5 on the Richter scale — as a scenario, she wrote.
An estimated $100 million was spent on seismic upgrades, Mullane added.
The lab sits atop the Pajarito fault system, whose two dozen faults cause regular, mild earthquakes and tremors — enough geologic instability to cause concern among opponents of the lab's nuclear weapons program and some regional residents.
Mullane wrote the lab and its consultants closely examine the area's faults and fractures to ensure the plutonium facility meets federal design standards for handling ground motion. There's also a program to monitor seismic activity to ensure it can be detected and assessed accordingly, she wrote.
An anti-nuclear activist acknowledged the facility's structure is sturdy enough to withstand a strong earthquake but argued some vital internal systems are not up to seismic code.
The lab lacks a guaranteed supply of water to suppress fires, an alarm system that meets commercial fire codes and a safety-class ventilation system that can prevent a radioactive release, said Greg Mello, executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group.
Many of the glove boxes can be knocked over and broken during an earthquake, Mello said, referring to the sealed compartments with attached gloves that workers use to handle radioactive materials.
During a plutonium facility tour in June, a manager noted the lab was in the process of replacing older glove boxes with ones that are reinforced to hold up under an earthquake, but the manufacturer, swamped with back orders, was stalling the effort.
Mello said the last he checked, the fittings on the fire suppression system could break, and the air ducts could collapse during an earthquake. And the software that measures materials at risk in a disruptive event like an earthquake has glitches, he said.
"Until all these things are fixed, PF-4 does not meet modern safety standards, and no agency has ever said it does," Mello said, including the safety board.
Mullane insists the lab has bolstered PF-4's ability to confine any potential release of radiation in an earthquake.
Modifications were made to anchor the electrical components to ensure continued power to the ventilation system during a quake, she wrote, adding crews are vigilant in maintaining the existing ventilation system to ensure it contains a radioactive release in a seismic event.
As a backup measure, fire suppression systems have been upgraded to stave off any such release from an earthquake-caused fire, she added.
Mello disagreed the current ventilation system is enough to confine a radioactive release, and said the safety board doesn't think so, either.
In a November forum in Santa Fe, Connery and other safety board officials were emphatic that a safety-class confinement system was needed in PF-4.
This system would continue to function during an accident, ensuring radioactive material is captured by filters before it could be released into the environment, they said.
The board first pushed for the system in a letter it sent to nuclear security managers in 2004.
At the forum, Mason argued the current system had enough safety-class components installed in it to be effective.
But while there was disagreement on how well the internal systems would fare in an earthquake, everyone agreed the Cold War-era building would hold up.
"Keeping it [PF-4] safe and secure is one of our Laboratory's most important jobs, which is why it was upgraded previously to withstand any credible seismic event," Mason wrote.