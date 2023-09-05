Los Alamos National Laboratory's plutonium facility can structurally withstand a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, the most intense seismic event likely to happen on the Pajarito Plateau, according to a peer-reviewed analysis a government watchdog found convincing enough to support. 

Lab officials consider the seismic readiness an important finding as the lab gears up to make 30 warhead triggers, or pits, per year in the facility anti-nuclear critics contend isn't suitable for this level of production. 

A Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board official deemed the analysis "a commendable effort."

