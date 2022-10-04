LANL receives $5 billion to upgrade aging facilities

A plan obtained by a nuclear group says Los Alamos National Laboratory’s effort to produce 30 nuclear bomb cores a year by 2026 was stalled for 13 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Associated Press File Photo

Los Alamos National Laboratory’s effort to produce 30 nuclear bomb cores a year by 2026 was stalled for 13 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, calling into question whether it can make the much-touted target.

An anti-nuclear activist obtained a redacted management plan for the lab’s plutonium operations through a Freedom of Information Act Request, which describes how the production deadline is more likely to be missed because of preparatory work being delayed during a hard-hitting stretch of the pandemic.

During a 20-month stretch, only seven months of work was accomplished in modernizing the plutonium facility and bolstering operations so the lab could reach the first goal of making 10 warhead triggers, called pits, by 2024, according to the document obtained by Los Alamos Study Group.

Popular in the Community