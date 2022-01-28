A breached plutonium glove box contaminated two Los Alamos National Laboratory workers with radiation, requiring one to undergo treatment at the lab’s outpatient clinic.
The breach in a sealed compartment — which has gloves attached so workers can handle radioactive material — prompted a six-person team to evacuate after air monitors sounded an alarm earlier this month, according to the lab.
Two of the six workers had contamination on their skin and protective equipment, with one showing a high enough exposure to warrant treatment at the lab’s occupational medicine clinic, a lab spokesman wrote in an email.
“Preliminary results from evaluation of the affected employee indicate that exposures are within known safety limits,” wrote the spokesman, Peter Hyde. “Based on initial indicators, long term health effects are not anticipated in this case.”
An incident report said the employee was given chelation therapy, a treatment used to remove heavy metals from the body.
All six employees received nasal swabs. Three of them showed signs of possibly breathing in radiation, with the one who went to the clinic having the highest reading, the report said.
“Final results are pending,” the report said.
Both the lab and the National Nuclear Security Administration are investigating the Jan. 7 incident at the plutonium facility and are still determining the cause, Hyde wrote.
The report states a worker noticed something amiss on the right side of the glove box and notified the radiological control technicians, who sounded the evacuation alarm and “red-lit” the room to bar access.
The lab has had other glove box mishaps in recent years.
A worker ripped a protective glove in March, contaminating two workers’ protective equipment. Tests showed neither breathed in radiation.
In June 2020, 15 employees had to be tested after a worker tore a glove and released radiation into the room. The worker who ripped the glove was the only one who tested positive for radioactive contamination.
Four years ago, workers put a plutonium pit in an unauthorized glove box and placed fissile material in a plutonium metal shell, causing a brief evacuation. A similar incident had happened six months before.
Watchdog groups contend worker missteps and equipment snags are likely to happen more often as the lab gears up to produce 30 plutonium pits for warhead triggers by 2026.
Hyde indicated the workers responded as they were trained to do, and investigators will continue to probe what happened.
“The laboratory takes all contamination incidents very seriously,” he wrote.
Why are we using some of our most intelligent individuals to expand and produce weapons of mass annihilation? Why are they not working on the solutions that will make weaponry unnecessary? A nuclear event is an eventual certainty - humanity is at war with itself.
Heh. I suspect if the Ukraine still had its nukes, it wouldn't have to worry about being invaded.
If this becomes a common occurrence, glove box work should be respirator work.
I've worked in full respirator and taped up bunny suit PPE, on one occasion while replacing a heavy turbomolecular pump with the assistance of one of my techs. Being bundled up like that has its own drawbacks and I could see issues arising out of being all cooped up in respirator gear for extended jobs.
That said, I'd do it all over again if I were young instead of well into geezerhood.
Get ready for more nuclear safety incidences as LANL ramps expanded plutonium pit production. Meanwhile the Lab and the National Nuclear Security Administration duck public review legally required by the National Environmental Policy Act. The irony is that no future pit production is scheduled to maintain the safety and reliability of the existing nuclear weapons stockpile. It’s all for speculative new-design nuclear weapons with new military capabilities. This can degrade national security because they can’t be tested because of the existing international testing moratorium. Or perhaps worse yet, it could prompt the U.S. back into testing, with serious international repercussions.
For more, see https://nukewatch.org/newsite/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/plutonium-pit-production-fact-sheet.pdf
Jay Coghlan
Nuclear Watch New Mexico
www.nukewatch.org
The article mentions that three had inhaled the plutonium. Bad news. Los Alamos should have already retrofitted their equipment to do that work remotely from outside the room. Doctors are conducting surgeries from continents away. Surely Los Alamos has the technology to use remote mechanical technology to do those those dangerous tasks.
Chelation. Means someone got significantly "crapped up" as we say in that business. Looks like the DNFSB reports are a little in arrears. Would like to see their report on this incident.
https://www.dnfsb.gov/
My neighbor was a long time employee and had one minor exposure with a glove incident. He told me that the public rarely hears about them unless they are leaked and/or it is a bit more worrisome of an event.
Almost all of the instances I was aware of during my 16 years in a nuclear facility were glove or PPE contamination, so the PPE worked. Had my own negative nose swipes on a couple occasions. One has to be careful in there.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.