Internet dating is fraught with perils, most of which can be laughed off later if things go awry.
But few would expect to be fired over a relationship that started online.
That's what happened to Justin Vermillion, who worked in cybersecurity for Los Alamos National Laboratory before being fired last year for what lab officials deemed misconduct related to a woman he met online.
Vermillion is appealing the state Department of Workforce Solutions' decision to deny him jobless benefits. He also named the lab's chief contractor, Triad National Security LLC, in the petition filed last week in the First Judicial District Court.
The petition contends the agency's final decision in June to deny Vermillion his benefits is excessive given the reasons he was fired — and that he was an exemplary employee during his two years at the lab.
"When an employee who has no prior disciplinary record and has received an award recognizing his outstanding contributions to the Lab as well as received an excellent performance evaluation engages in a single act of bad judgment, does that … rise to the level of misconduct warranting disqualification of receipt of unemployment benefits?" the complaint said.
A lab spokesman said officials won't comment on pending litigation.
In June 2020, Vermillion met a woman through a dating app who was a foreign national from a country the lab considered "sensitive" due to security reasons, he said in the complaint, referring to the woman as "Ms. Zou."
Vermillion, who had a high security clearance, created a "person record" of the woman, with whom he had begun exchanging text messages, "out of an abundance of caution," the petition said, and used Homeland Security resources to run a background check on the woman before meeting her in person. A colleague assisted Vermillion with some information on her, according to the document.
Vermillion met the woman later that month, and "the relationship became intimate on the July 4th weekend," the petition said.
He informed his boss of the relationship and was put on administrative leave with pay a short time later. The supervisor assured him he didn't appear to have broken any rules or policies, yet Vermillion was terminated Aug. 5, the petition said.
The complaint indicates Vermillion was fired for using the lab's cybersecurity systems for personal purposes. It contends Vermillion had no "substantive personal relationship" with Ms. Zou when he ran a background check on her.
In any case, when he received training from the lab on ethics and conflicts of interest, it never defined what constitutes a personal relationship, the complaint said, and the lab's policies don't spell out how personal relationships could lead to ethical violations.
"The policy focuses on financial or business conflicts and the protection of intellectual property and not on personal relationships," the complaint said.
Vermillion is asking the court to overturn the decision by the Department of Workforce Solutions' Board of Review and grant him unemployment benefits and any other relief the court deems just.
