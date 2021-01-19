Federal officials evaluating a contractor in charge of cleaning up legacy waste at Los Alamos National Laboratory cited several deficiencies, including one described as potentially life-threatening, in the firm's annual report card.
Newport News BWXT, also known as N3B, lost more than 18 percent of its yearly bonus fees due to inefficiencies and delays, as well as deficient training and oversight when working with electrical sources that could result in "life-threatening consequences," the report said.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Environmental Management at Los Alamos issued the scorecard, which determines the award fee that N3B will earn for the fiscal year.
N3B was awarded $8.4 million out of a possible $10.3 million, or 81.5 percent of the fees, this year. Last year, it received 84 percent of the possible fees.
An Office of Environmental Management spokesman said Tuesday he couldn't comment on the scorecard's criticisms.
N3B President Glenn Morgan said in a statement the company received mostly good marks but acknowledged it had work to do.
"As was expected, [Environmental Management] shared areas where we did well and areas for improvement," Morgan said. "We … must celebrate successes and always seek to improve our performance, attention to detail and operational discipline."
Other criticisms in the report:
- Lack of effective project management with the Technical Area 21 cleanup resulted in inefficiencies and delays.
- Delays in a self‐certification system made accurate cost reporting difficult.
- Waste management processes and field execution suffered multiple weaknesses, including with characterizing, handling and shipping waste.
An antinuclear watchdog group said the inefficiencies noted in the report can add up to a protracted legacy waste cleanup.
"Things have taken longer, and this is not a good sign," said Scott Kovac, research and operations director for the nonprofit Nuclear Watch New Mexico. "It just extends the cleanup at the laboratory even longer."
N3B performed the worst when it came to removing radioactive waste at Technical Area 21, where the Energy Department was overseeing the work, Kovac said.
N3B did fine with cleanup projects under a 2016 agreement with the state, he said, referring to a consent order negotiated between the Energy Department and former Gov. Susana Martinez.
"This might be a sign that if they have an external regulator, they do better," Kovac said.
