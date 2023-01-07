The contractor in charge of cleaning up Los Alamos National Laboratory’s legacy waste will receive the lowest percentage of its yearly bonus in its four years at the lab, mainly because of deficiencies in worker safety and packaging waste for shipping.
Newport News BWXT, commonly known as N3B, received 77% of its bonus fees for the year ending in October, the lowest since it began cleaning up the lab’s pre-1999 waste in 2018 and the first time the portion fell below 80%.
The U.S. Energy Department’s Environmental Management Field Office at Los Alamos issues the scorecards that determine how much of a bonus fee N3B will get in a given year under its $1.4 billion, 10-year contract for the cleanup work.
The contractor will be awarded about $7.16 million out of a possible $9.2 million, according to the 2022 scorecard.
N3B officials indicated the two biggest demerits were related to a broken exhaust fan preventing the contractor from adding a processing line for waste shipments, and operations being shut down for a month in October because of worker safety incidents.
The company has worked closely with the DOE field office to address those issues, Joe Legare, N3B vice president and executive officer, wrote in an email.
He said worker safety incidents included an employee’s head bumping against a utility vehicle and an employee experiencing heat illness. The company responded by ordering all work suspended from Oct. 13 to Nov. 17 while leaders reviewed all projects and planning, he added.
Under the self-imposed order, N3B initially did the minimum work necessary to maintain environmental and nuclear operations.
That means certain activities were allowed, such as operating a treatment system for the mile-long, toxic chromium plume under Sandia and Mortandad canyons, inspecting facilities and equipment, and complying with requirements in the 2016 waste cleanup agreement between the agency and state, known as a consent order.
N3B is developing several training initiatives for all levels of leaders to improve workplace safety and foster a “robust safety culture,” Legare wrote.
N3B received a lower score for preparing and packaging transuranic waste to be shipped to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, an underground disposal site in Carlsbad, because a broken exhaust fan prevented the company from creating an additional line for processing the waste, he wrote. These lines are required to remove prohibited items such as aerosol cans from containers, he added.
“Maintenance on the exhaust fan has been completed and the processing line is now operational,” Legare wrote.
A watchdog group criticized N3B getting the lowest score in its contract with the lab.
“It’s the lowest score on the lowest bar of so-called cleanup,” said Jay Coghlan, executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico. “I’m going to very much point my finger at the weak and defective 2016 consent order.”
Coghlan is among the critics who have bashed this cleanup agreement crafted under Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, saying it weakened the original 2005 order by eliminating real deadlines and imposing few penalties for slow or deficient work.
The state Environment Department has sued the Energy Department in an effort to dissolve the order, contending the federal agency’s cleanup effort has been subpar, leaving too much waste in the ground.
Officials overseeing the cleanup have stood by the order, arguing it gives them more flexibility to work through unforeseen snags without being automatically penalized for delays.
In an email, Kim Lebak, president and general manager of N3B’s Los Alamos branch, said the company last year exceeded the field office’s goals, shipping enough radioactive and hazardous waste to fill 13,430 55-gallon drums.
That included 52 shipments of transuranic waste — contaminated gloves, equipment, clothing, soil and other materials — which exceeded waste managers goals by more than 70%, she noted.
N3B also met all 18 of the consent order’s “milestones” — goals the field office and Environment Department agreed upon, Lebak wrote. Those included controlling the chromium plume, monitoring water quality and excavating contaminated off-site soil.
Coghlan said letting the contractor negotiate the milestones with the regulators is another example of the consent order being too lax.
“It takes the regulating authority away” from the state, Coghlan said.