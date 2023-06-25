Radiological Control Technicians

Radiological control technicians simulate work processes in a glove box training facility in 2021. Glove boxes are a vital component in doing plutonium work.

 Carlos Trujillo/Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory has always had a hidden side.

The mystique dates back to the Manhattan Project when physicists, engineers and military leaders worked to develop an atomic bomb in what was then known as the secret city on the hill.

Last week, the agency in charge of the country’s nuclear weapons pulled back the veil a bit and took reporters through part of the lab’s plutonium facility to offer an inside peek at where the bowling-ball-sized warhead triggers, known as pits, will be produced to help modernize the arsenal.

