Los Alamos National Laboratory’s announcement this week it will be leasing office space in downtown Santa Fe for the first time in 58 years described a location at “North Guadalupe and West Alameda” streets.
The site is the space formerly occupied by local tech success story Descartes Labs in the Firestone Building.
The company, which creates proprietary software used in satellite imaging and analysis, sent all its employees home to work remotely in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has no plan for them to return to the Firestone Building.
“We are happy that Los Alamos National Laboratory took over our lease,” said Alex Diamond, product marketing manager at Descartes.
The company’s move into the Firestone Building in 2018 came with fanfare and renovations funded in part by a $700,000 grant through the state's Local Economic Development Act and $100,000 from the city of Santa Fe. Now the city and state are negotiating a termination of the five-year grants, which called for Descartes to reach 90 employees in Santa Fe in that time frame.
Descartes has drawn $490,000 from the state LEDA grant and $50,000 from the city grant.
The New Mexico Department of Economic Development is tentatively seeking a return of $159,067 from Descartes, and the city has proposed a $20,992 return, said Bruce Krasnow, a spokesman for the state agency.
Descartes was a Los Alamos startup in 2015 that has become a tech leader in Santa Fe, with up to 75 employees there. That was trimmed to 63 workers in the early months of the pandemic.
The company leased about 18,000 square feet in the 34,119-square-foot downtown building, compared to the 28,000 square feet the Los Alamos lab plans to lease.
Diamond said Descartes is committed to keeping its corporate headquarters in Santa Fe, for now in a virtual manner.
“When we are able to reopen an office, we will lease another office in Santa Fe,” he said.
Marie Longserre, CEO of the Santa Fe Business Incubator, said Descartes is considered a high-profile tech success in growth and hiring.
Fast Company magazine, co-founded by Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, named Descartes Labs among the “most innovative companies.” Its decision to locate in Santa Fe was a plum for the city’s efforts to diversify its economy beyond tourism.
“Having Descartes Labs enter into a public/private partnership via our LEDA program helped to foster the city of Santa Fe’s tech industry sector economic development goals,” city Economic Development Director Rich Brown wrote in an email. “Positioning the commercial space to move-in ready condition with their LEDA grant allowed Descartes to hasten the speed at which another organization could set up shop and start contributing to our economic recovery.”
Even without a Santa Fe office, the Los Alamos lab has had an impact on the Santa Fe business community, Brown noted.
He cited Descartes, a lab spinoff company, improving the kombucha manufacturing process for HoneyMoon Brewery and helping a local immigrant business purchase a new sewing machine.
The Los Alamos lab’s Santa Fe office will include a Dorothy McKibbin Conference Center, named for the woman who for 20 years staffed the lab's long secret Santa Fe office at 109 E. Palace Ave. during the Manhattan Project.
“With this new conference center, LANL will help create new jobs, settle in local employees who can now spend here, and provide a boost to our entrepreneurial community,” Brown said. “This is a great benefit to our economic resiliency efforts.”
I'm sorry but what the actual **** is going on here?! Descartes got a taxpayer funded grant to take over this office only so ANOTHER taxpayer funded enterprise (LANL, Dept of Energy) could take over that lease into a 'move in ready space decorated with that same money? And the return to the community is some KOMBUCHA AND A SEWING MACHINE?! Is this the ****** twilight zone?!? All that money should come back to taxpayers. This is an SNL parody of economic development.
Why are the city and state seeking a minority of taxpayer money back? Did Descartes meet the local hiring standards it proposed? I get that local and state governments don't want to cripple a startup but has this company turned a profit? Santa Fe's struggling taxpayers shouldn't be bankrolling a company that has been using mostly out-of-state labor.
