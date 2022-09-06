take2up_n_down

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover over a rock nicknamed Rochette last year. The SuperCam Los Alamos National Laboratory helped develop shows the rock in Mars’ Jezero Crater is volcanic in origin.

 Courtesy image

Mars continues to surprise scientists as they search for signs of ancient life on the desolate red planet.

The latest revelation: The rock in Mars’ barren, windswept Jezero Crater is volcanic in origin and not composed of the sedimentary deposits researchers expected to find at what was the bed of a lake eons ago.

The Mars Perseverance rover’s SuperCam scanned the rocks using infrared laser beams and spectrometers to reveal the composition. Los Alamos National Laboratory helped develop the SuperCam.

