Mars continues to surprise scientists as they search for signs of ancient life on the desolate red planet.
The latest revelation: The rock in Mars’ barren, windswept Jezero Crater is volcanic in origin and not composed of the sedimentary deposits researchers expected to find at what was the bed of a lake eons ago.
The Mars Perseverance rover’s SuperCam scanned the rocks using infrared laser beams and spectrometers to reveal the composition. Los Alamos National Laboratory helped develop the SuperCam.
The igneous rock, formed from volcanic magma, is easier to date, which will aid scientists in determining when water formed on Mars and, in turn, whether any type of life, even microbial, sprang from the water.
It’s another example of how more advanced technology is helping to unveil Mars’ mysteries, sometimes a few rocks at a time.
“Just about every day we get new data from Mars,” said Sam Clegg, the lab’s deputy principal investigator for SuperCam. “Seeing how things change chemically and mineralogically as we go from one location to another … there’s something new fairly regularly. We see changes.”
SuperCam uses a focused infrared laser beam to remove dust and material from rock surfaces. It is able to analyze the elemental chemistry of objects as far away as 25 feet.
SuperCam also has a remote micro-imager that can shoot photos of terrain 1.4 miles away.
Last year, after the rover landed in Jezero Crater, this high-tech instrument captured terrestrial features confirming rivers flowed billions of years ago into a lake that is now the giant crater.
Some of those images and an analysis by almost 40 researchers were published in the journal Science in October 2021.
The Science paper describes signs of a river depositing sediments at a delta near the lake and then later heavy flooding that scooped up two dozen mammoth boulders miles away and carried them into the water body.
The boulders’ location shows the lake wasn’t full at the time of the massive floods, perhaps indicating a shift in climate.
Researchers seek a deeper look into Mars’ wetter period of roughly 3.7 billion years ago because it coincides with the time when the Earth had only single-cell life forms.
The two planets formed at about the same time, as did others in the solar system, but they evolved much differently, scientists say.
It’s generally believed Mars’ atmosphere is too thin to hold water. Some scientists think the planet’s lack of a protective electromagnetic field allowed the solar wind to severely deplete the atmosphere.
To date, there’s no solid evidence Mars was ever habitable, even for microscopic organisms, Clegg said. It’s possible life never formed in the planet’s great bodies of water long ago, he added.
“From orbit and actually from the rover missions, … there are many indications that there was water present in multiple locations, perhaps hemispherical oceans at one time,” Clegg said. “But whether or not microbes actually grew in that environment is still a basic question.”
The most recent discovery of the igneous rocks could help scientists in their quest to answer that question. Igneous rocks are considered the easiest to date because they materialized at about the same time, whereas sedimentary rocks can vary greatly in when they formed.
“Finding these igneous rocks in the bed of an ancient lake on Mars was quite a surprise,” Roger Wiens, SuperCam’s principal investigator, said in a statement. “One would have expected lakebed sediments, but it shows that Mars’ history is more complicated than expected.”
Clegg said the lab worked with a French team to develop SuperCam, which is part of the evolving technology in NASA’s Mars rovers.
The previous rover, Curiosity, could do chemical analysis, whereas Perseverance can probe chemistry and mineralogy, he said.
“We’re going to be in for a really exciting journey,” Clegg said. “Jezero is going to tell us an awful lot about the Mars climate history.”