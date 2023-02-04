Forests untouched by flames for decades draw scrutiny from fire managers who view the buildup of brush, debris and dense tree cover as ripe for a catastrophic blaze.

Less attention is given to burn areas where wildfires have roared through because the traditional view is the excess flammable material was consumed and the trees thinned, making the forest less prone to another fire.

But as wildfires have grown more frequent — and larger — in the West amid the nearly quarter-century drought magnified by climate change, so, too, have repeat wildfires in areas that were already scorched.

