One of Los Alamos National Laboratory’s jobs just became harder with Russia suspending its participation in an arms control treaty: verifying the country’s nuclear arsenal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this week his nation would no longer take part in the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or START, which calls for Russia and the U.S. to submit to inspections of their stockpiles and to cap the number of their warheads — a decision that will require the greater use of technology to gauge the arsenal, lab Director Thom Mason said in an online town hall Monday.

Although Putin intends to back out of the treaty, the lab is still tasked with finding ways to tally Russia’s nuclear weapons to see if it is complying with the treaty’s terms, Mason said.