The state's hazardous waste permit for Los Alamos National Laboratory is up for renewal for the first time since 2010, a process that could prove contentious as critics examine what they say are unresolved problems.
The state Environment Department and lab began holding meetings this month to hear public comments and educate people about the lab's cleanup efforts.
Guidelines for cleaning up and managing old and new waste at the 40-square-mile site atop the Pajarito Plateau will remain essentially the same, state officials said.
Lab officials said it was too early to comment about the permit renewal.
The past decade was rocky for the lab. The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, its main storage site, shut down for three years after a waste container erupted because of the lab's a packing error. Plutonium operations were curtailed for several years due to unsafe practices that federal officials said threatened workers and the public.
Dozens of state and federal reports have cited safety violations such as mislabeled waste, personnel not adequately trained and equipment and buildings not properly maintained.
Serious problems happened far more often under the lab's previous operator, Los Alamos National Security LLC, though the current contractor, Triad National Security LLC, has recently had miscues such as losing track of 250 barrels of waste.
The state has never revoked or suspended the lab's hazardous waste permit and instead has worked with the lab on corrective measures.
The lab will continue to use open burning, occasional detonations and shipments to WIPP to rid itself of waste generated from 1999 to the present. That would include the increased radioactive waste that would be created if the lab's production of nuclear pits, the cores of nuclear weapons, ramps up as planned.
The lab also will keep extracting a portion of the massive "legacy" waste discarded on its property before 1999. That includes a toxic, underground chromium plume that collected decades ago beneath the Sandia and Mortandad canyons.
"Obviously there's a lot to clean up. We do that in a very structured way," said Frazer Lockhart, a regulatory program manager for N3B, the company hired in 2018 to handle the legacy waste.
Long-term cleanup
The goal for finishing the legacy cleanup is 2036, which means the permit and cleanup contract will have to be renewed again before the work is completed.
The work was given a 20-year timetable in 2016 when the consent order was revised under Gov. Susana Martinez to replace hard deadlines for completing projects with more flexible goals called milestones. Fines are meted out less often, and the lab has more leeway to renegotiate the deadlines, which critics say is making the cleanup drag out.
"Two thousand thirty-six is too far out in my opinion, and there's no requirement they meet that deadline," said Charles de Saillan, an attorney with the New Mexico Environmental Law Center. "There's no end in sight."
Lab officials have said it will take many years to clean up the contaminated Area G, where waste was often dumped before environmental standards were created.
No one really knows how much waste is in Area G's old disposal sites, said Doug Hintze, who manages the Department of Energy's environmental management at a Los Alamos field office.
The lab aims to excavate about 4,000 cubic meters of transuranic waste and determine how much of the other waste it will pull out or possibly leave in the ground, Hintze said.
If the waste doesn't threaten groundwater, keeping it buried might be safer than extracting it, a process that could expose workers to health risks and be a hazard to transport, Hintze said at a recent meeting in Los Alamos.
But Jay Coghlan, executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico, said leaving waste in the earth is a bad idea because it tends to seep toward groundwater.
Plutonium has been detected 550 feet below the surface of one of the lab's dumpsites, which could reach groundwater in 70 years, Coghlan said.
"Leaving radioactive waste buried might be cheaper and more convenient for the lab," Coghlan said, "but that is not in the best interest of our children and grandchildren who must have access to uncontaminated water resources in a future of increasing temperatures and dryness."
Ramping up pit production
President Donald Trump, the U.S. Senate and the National Nuclear Security Agency want the lab to produce 30 pits per year by 2026. A military spending bill has earmarked $712 million to jumpstart pit production at Los Alamos and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.
The goal is for the two sites to make a combined 80 pits yearly by 2030 to aid the Pentagon in modernizing the nuclear stockpile.
This will require Los Alamos to upgrade its aging plutonium facility, hire many more workers and ship a higher volume of waste to WIPP. Lab officials have expressed confidence that they are up to the task, while watchdogs point to a troubled history that they say suggests otherwise.
The lab hasn't produced a nuclear weapons core since 2011 when severe safety violations prompted federal officials to shut down operations. Portions of the plutonium facility remained closed until 2015.
New Mexico's congressional delegates backed the funding to ramp up the lab's pit production. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich have said they would like Los Alamos to be the sole pit producer, perhaps making even more than 30 cores annually.
But Joni Arends, executive director of Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety, questioned how the lab could take on more radioactive waste when it has difficulty handling its current level of waste.
She pointed to the incident in which the lab packaged a waste container in a volatile blend of organic cat litter and nitrate salts. The container later caught fire and exploded, sending radiation through WIPP. The site was closed for about three years with a $2 billion cleanup cost .
"We're concerned because they've had so many problems with basic chemistry," Arends said.
Open burning sparks debate
At a meeting earlier this month, technicians talked about blowing up defective ordnance —which hasn't been done in several years — and burning explosive waste in an open area.
With open burning, a remote-controlled propane flame incinerates the waste, none of which is radioactive. Crews burn mostly explosive waste up to three times a week but don't ignite the fires when winds are stronger than 15 mph to avoid blowing toxic ash into the environment, the technicians said.
Arends said open propane burning is antiquated and spews toxic emissions that fall into waterways.
"There are confined burn technologies and confined detonation so there will be no emissions, but they won't do them," Arends said.
In 2010, state Environment Secretary Ron Curry approved the hazardous waste permit but imposed a ban on open burning. He cited concerns that the burning emitted dioxins and furans that could foul the ecosystem.
Some military and security officials criticized the ban, saying the burning was necessary to dispose of explosive materials used to train soldiers at the lab on how to detect and handle homemade bombs they might encounter in Afghanistan.
In January 2011, just before leaving office, Curry yielded to the pressure and lifted the ban.
