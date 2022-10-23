The methane hot spot in Four Corners that can be seen from space became a hub for fingerprinting the sources of this greenhouse gas.
And although fingerprinting suggests nabbing the offenders, the science is more about giving the polluting industries a tool for policing themselves.
For a decade, researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory have studied the natural gas concentrations at the San Juan Basin hot spot with the aim of pinpointing the specific source of a leak amid an array of plumes.
In practical terms, it would identify the polluter.
In a science paper published in JGR Atmospheres, a team of lab researchers describe running through a series of experiments at the Four Corners power-generating site that led to a key finding: the ratio of methane to ethane (a different gas) could be used to tell one pollution source from another.
"We were able to fingerprint different sources," said Aaron Meyer, a graduate student working on the project.
What they've devised is an algorithm and not a gadget or instrument, said Manvendra Dubey, a lab fellow and atmospheric chemist.
Knowing who sprang a methane leak and who should fix it is important for energy companies, partly to avoid trouble with regulators, but also so they don't waste their product and needlessly contribute to climate change, Dubey said.
"The oil and gas industry is taking this very seriously because everybody is taking climate change seriously, and there's regulations," Dubey said.
Climate researchers estimate methane is 80 times more powerful in warming the Earth over a 20-year period than carbon dioxide.
It accounts for a quarter of global warming, and despite efforts in recent years to curb this gas, the pollution is increasing.
A recent study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found airborne methane rose by 17 parts per billion in 2021, the largest annual increase since such measurements began in 1983.
Dubey said this method for identifying methane leaks and the amount of the gas being spewed into the atmosphere will aid in the global methane pledge.
He was referring to 100 countries, including the U.S., agreeing to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. It's part of the effort to keep the Earth from warming by no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, since the industrial era began.
At Four Corners, the lab's research team used instruments such as a solar spectrometer and gas sniffers to probe methane, Dubey said.
The team took measurements with a mobile, ground-based sensing system and studied older data from aircraft surveys and remote sensing platforms.
Within the hot spot they analyzed a coal mine vent shaft to see if they could distinguish its emissions from other sources. It's a tower-like structure that sucks methane from the mine — to prevent worker asphyxiation and explosions from built-up gases — and then releases it into the air.
They determined the vent shaft consistently emitted a stable ratio of ethane to methane over eight years of readings. The ratio held up under various techniques and over a range of distances from the source.
The next step will be to commercialize the method to make it practical for businesses, Dubey said. That will involve automating it so a crew could detect leaks and gauge their severity from a control room, rather than having to rove the site with hand-held devices, he said.
In an email, Matt Maez, state Environment Department spokesman, said this detection method seems a promising tool for the fossil fuel industry.
"If proven effective and approved by the department, this new approach could potentially be used by industry to comply with the fugitive emission monitoring requirements of New Mexico’s new oil and gas air emissions rule," he wrote.
Those new regulations are also called the ozone precursor rule, aimed at curbing nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds that form ground-level ozone.
Although methane isn't technically covered in the rule, it will be reduced as well because it is tied to ozone.
"The importance of this is it's yet another piece of emerging technology that's making the ability to detect and then trace those methane emissions back to where they come from better and more precise," said Jon Goldstein, state policy director for the Environmental Defense Fund.
This team's work is an example of the various ventures within New Mexico's burgeoning methane mitigation industry, Goldstein said. The new state and federal regulations are prompting the industry's growth, he added.
Meyer said they aren't limiting themselves to oil and gas and will look at other industries, such as agriculture, that emit methane.
Reducing methane emissions from all sectors is important, he added.
Dubey said they are, in fact, developing tools to distinguish methane emissions coming from, say, dairies and oil fields in places where the operations intersect.
"So we don't point fingers at each other," he said. "We take ownership of our emissions."