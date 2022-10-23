The methane hot spot in Four Corners that can be seen from space became a hub for fingerprinting the sources of this greenhouse gas. 

And although fingerprinting suggests nabbing the offenders, the science is more about giving the polluting industries a tool for policing themselves. 

For a decade, researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory have studied the natural gas concentrations at the San Juan Basin hot spot with the aim of pinpointing the specific source of a leak amid an array of plumes. 

