Los Alamos National Laboratory received only a brief mention in the Biden administration’s much-awaited update of the country’s nuclear strategy, but it’s clear the Pentagon views the lab’s future bomb-core production as vital in deterring adversaries from attacking the U.S. and its allies.

The Defense Department on Thursday released an unclassified version of the Nuclear Posture Review, combined for the first time with the National Defense Strategy and Missile Defense Review in one document, a move that military officials said makes for a more cohesive plan.

Every presidential administration formulates its own nuclear plan, typically carrying over some policies from the previous president while adding new strategies based in part on changing circumstances and threats.

