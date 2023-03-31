State regulators’ order to halt injections of treated water into the sprawling chromium plume under Los Alamos National Laboratory will go into effect Saturday as scheduled, federal and state officials confirmed this week at an annual meeting to review cleanup of legacy waste.
Regulators say the technique of extracting contaminated water, treating it and pumping it back into the decades-old plume is not fixing or containing the problem but instead is stirring up the hexavalent chromium and pushing it both toward San Ildefonso Pueblo and deeper into the aquifer.
The U.S. Energy Department’s environmental managers at Los Alamos insist the pump-and-treat method is working to dilute the toxic chromium and prevent its spread but said at a Wednesday meeting they would cease injections on Friday.
“Right now, we don’t have another avenue for any of that extracted water, so it will effectively be turning off the system for the interim measure for the chromium plume treatment,” said Troy Thomson, environmental remediation program manager for N3B, the lab’s legacy waste cleanup contractor.
A state Environment Department manager reiterated the agency’s position that the injection wells were placed inside the plume rather than on the borders, causing the injected water to spread the contaminants outward.
“At this point we do not think injections are working, and we have given directions to stop,” said Neelam Dhawan, who manages regulatory oversight of the lab’s cleanup for the agency’s Hazardous Waste Bureau.
The plan is to install a monitoring well on the plume’s east end, where more concentrated chromium has been detected, to see how far it has migrated, Dhawan said.
The meeting’s purpose was to allow state and federal officials to give an overview of how the lab is progressing in cleaning up waste generated by nuclear operations and research during the Cold War and Manhattan Project. Legacy waste is defined as being produced before 1999, the year an underground disposal site opened in Southern New Mexico.
Every year, officials set “milestones,” the term for goals established under a 2016 waste cleanup agreement between the state and Energy Department, crafted under former Gov. Susana Martinez.
Critics have bashed the agreement, known as a consent order, complaining it weakened the original 2005 version by eliminating real deadlines and imposing few penalties for slow or deficient work.
The Environment Department agrees with that assessment and has sued the federal government for what it says is a failure to adequately clean up the lab’s nuclear waste. The lawsuit seeks to dissolve the consent order.
For now, the order remains the basis for most of the lab’s cleanup efforts.
Federal teams met 18 of the 19 milestones for 2022. The sole missed milestone was the failure to replace an inoperable monitoring well in the plume. State environment officials have granted an extension for replacing the well.
The milestones themselves have drawn criticism from environmental advocates and anti-nuclear groups, who say the goals often are to write plans and reports or install monitoring wells, rather than creating targets for removing a certain volume of waste.
Milestones to meet in the coming year are to work on three monitoring wells and complete two reports, said Scott Kovac, Nuclear Watch New Mexico’s operations director. He called the effort inadequate for a large contaminated area discovered two decades ago.
“We’re going to have to do better than that,” Kovac said after the meeting. “We should be a lot farther along by now.”
Kovac also questioned why the report on the lab’s site-wide groundwater monitoring should be deemed a milestone. It’s something that must be done every year, so the lab’s parent agency shouldn’t get points for it, he said.
The massive plume, roughly 1½ miles long and a half-mile wide, is one of the lab’s key cleanup projects.
Between 1957 and 1972, lab workers dumped water from an old power plant’s cooling towers into Sandia Canyon — water that had been funneled through steel pipes laced with hexavalent chromium to prevent corrosion.
From Sandia Canyon, the water traveled several miles to Mortandad Canyon and seeped into the earth, pooling about 1,000 feet underground in a huge plume the lab discovered in 2005.
Hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen that, when ingested in drinking water, can harm the liver, kidneys, reproductive systems and, some research suggests, cause stomach cancer if consumed over a long period.
Thomson said N3B has created a computer model based on new data he believes is effective in evaluating this particular plume.
There are varying technical opinions about the plume and how remediation should be approached, he said, adding the company will ensure all the interested parties see it, including state regulators.
He said he stands by the current injection method.
“The chromium plume interim measure has been effective in pulling back the plume,” Thomson said.
Dhawan said her agency doesn’t make regulatory decisions based on modeling.
Joni Arends, executive director of Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety, said the cleanup managers should compare results from their modeling with the one that’s considered the industry standard.
“It’s been 23½ years now,” Arends said. “We need some answers. There’s an urgency.”