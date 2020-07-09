A Los Alamos National Laboratory employee tore a hole in a pair of protective gloves attached to a plutonium container — causing a breach that contaminated the work area — a day before the gloves were scheduled to be replaced, according to an incident report.
The report, posted on a U.S. Department of Energy website, provides more details on the breach last month at the lab's plutonium facility that led to 15 workers being tested for radiation exposure.
The only employee who tested positive for radioactive contamination was the one packaging and weighing plutonium-238 oxide inside a sealed container known as a glove box. The 13 employees working elsewhere in the room and a worker who left 30 seconds before air-monitoring alarms sounded all tested negative, the report said.
The alarm went off after the worker pulled his hands and the gloves from inside the container and was securing the gloves outside the box, the report said.
A team investigating the incident found a small tear in the thumb of one of those gloves, plus contaminants on four other pairs secured on the container's exterior.
The torn gloves had been one of 14 pairs that workers had deemed "operable but starting to feel worn" and were set to be replaced June 9. The breach occurred the day before the scheduled replacement.
A watchdog group said the incident underscores that plutonium can be hazardous no matter how careful crews are.
"It's not like they were reckless," said Scott Kovac, research and operations director for the nonprofit Nuclear Watch New Mexico. "They had layers and layers of safety programs going on there and the worker was still contaminated."
After the incident, lab officials emphasized the breach never posed a risk to public health and safety.
Safety protocols are strict for handling plutonium at the lab, the report said.
Gloves are inspected before a shift begins and frequently throughout the work day. Operators must check their hands for radioactive contamination whenever they remove them from the glove boxes.
After the breach, contaminants were detected on the one worker's protective clothing as well as hair and skin, the report said. He went to the decontamination room where he washed off the residue with soap and water. He then was examined at an on-site medical facility.
Although crews decontaminated the room where the breach occurred, it was still "red-lit," or restricted, as of June 16, the report said.
The plutonium-238 that was handled there is used in radioisotope power systems on some NASA spacecraft. It's not the weapons-grade plutonium the lab uses to produce nuclear warhead triggers known as pits.
The push to get the lab to manufacture 30 pits a year will put more pressure on equipment and personnel and increase the chance of future incidents, Kovac said.
"Plutonium-238 — that's a pretty low-key operation compared to pit production," he said.
