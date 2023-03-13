A06_SFNM_b57786ee-97c5-11ea-aaa0-23476bdc2479

Los Alamos National Laboratory

 Courtesy Los Alamos National Laboratory

Los Alamos National Laboratory’s primary contractor earned an overall good rating on a federal performance review but continued to wrestle with worker safety problems, production inefficiencies and staying on schedule on projects required to make nuclear warhead triggers by the target date.

The yearly report card graded Triad National Security LLC on how well it met the goals set for 2022, rating the contractor as “very good,” with 87% of the highest possible score — virtually identical to last year’s mark.

Triad’s grade earned it about a $23.2 million bonus, which combined with its fixed yearly fee of $26.9 million adds up to a little more than $47 million in total compensation, according to the the summary report. That’s a bump from last year’s $46.7 total.