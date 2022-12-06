The consortium that operates Los Alamos National Laboratory will have its contract renewed for five years in 2023, marking a change from the one-year extensions that have been the industry norm. 

Triad National Security LLC will have its contract extended until 2028, indicating federal officials have confidence the operator will ensure the lab can carry out its mission of modernizing the nation's nuclear stockpile. 

The National Nuclear Security Administration, a U.S. Energy Department branch, is shifting back to lengthier contracts with operators that have earned the agency's trust, partly because it improves efficiency in longer-range planning, officials said Tuesday. 

