Los Alamos National Laboratory has named a new associate director of weapons production who will attempt to help the lab meet its goal of making 30 plutonium pits for warheads by 2026.
John Benner, a longtime nuclear weapons technician and manager, will replace Dave Eyler, who retired from the post in the fall.
Benner, who is now executive officer of the weapons program, will start his new job Jan. 3.
He will manage 1,400 employees and be responsible for a diverse set of tasks, which include producing and assessing pits, nuclear weapon detonators and non-nuclear components.
He also will oversee plutonium processing and disposal, waste operations and the manufacturing of power supplies for some NASA deep space missions.
In a statement, Benner said the scope of the work is vast, with technical challenges that must be dealt with to achieve pit production.
“We also have multiple ongoing programs of national importance that must be executed while the equipment and infrastructure for the pit mission is installed — all under the operational constraints of an active nuclear facility,” Benner said.
The lab’s nuclear weapons teams are seeing an increasing budget to aid in pit production.
President Joe Biden on Monday signed a $770 billion military spending bill that would funnel $1 billion to the lab’s pit operations, a sizable increase from this year’s $837 million and more than triple the $308 million allocated in 2020.
The funding still must be formally appropriated, but the annual spending approved in the National Defense Authorization Act rarely undergoes serious changes.
In his new role, Benner will work closely with others across the lab’s nuclear weapons complex.
“John is a proven leader who can provide strategic vision, maintain stability, and meet deliverables for weapons production as we continue to ramp up our 30 pits per year and other important national security missions,” Bob Webster, deputy lab director for weapons programs, said in a statement.
Webster said Benner has 30 years of experience in the field, giving him a strong knowledge of weapons engineering.
From 2019 to 2020, Benner was a senior technical adviser at the National Nuclear Security Administration.
Before that, he spent two years as chief operating officer for MSTS, the contractor that manages the Nevada National Security Site.
From 2012 to 2017, Benner led all of the lab’s weapons engineering, explosive science and testing activities. He also oversaw weapons modernization and the support for Los Alamos’ stockpile systems.
In the previous six years, his role as weapons engineering manager included supporting research and development of lab-designed systems.
During that time, Benner also led the W76-1 warhead’s life extension program at the lab.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
"...There is a failure of imagination, particularly the moral and political imagination, among the neoliberals running the Democratic Party."
Ain't that the truth. Back in the sixties, my mom used to mutter that the United States was starting to resemble a cake looking beautiful on the outside due to a layer of pretty icing, but with the core rotting out. And that was in good times. Its not gotten any better.
In New Mexico, three quarters of a century of the military industrial complex, coupled with an economy based on tourism, still leaves the state an economic backwater with dismal educational and economic prospects for much of its citizenry. PitMan may be a valid defense program if we need nuclear weapons into the future (you can't run a weapons program on old stuff forever) but not having a diverse national economic base to keep the overall economy afloat means we are recycling borrowed money while much of the old production capacity continues to drift overseas. Hence even bigger IOUs and dependence on unstable and possibly hostile market forces. Guess where our rare-earths come from?
Still, the same old people get elected to office and are more concerned with getting re-elected** than in turning New Mexico or for that matter, the nation around, if that can be done. Our esteemed governor pats herself on the head for not just legalizing dope, but calling a special session so she can be the state's biggest dope dealer in order to fatten the state's treasury. Not sure what any of this will do to make New Mexico a better place.
** https://www.abqjournal.com/2456991/govs-legacy-just-got.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1640711163
And that other political party? It obviously failed to take Bobby Jindal's advice. Neither, apparently, did Jindal.
First a couple of factual points. Benner being in charge of pit production and "He will manage 1,400 employees" seem to imply that LANL will have 1,400 pit production employees. According to NNSA, LANL had 2,316 full-time equivalent staff in pit production in May 2020. There were about 2,000 in late 2019 or early 2020; NNSA said in late 2029 that another 2,000 would be needed, or about 4,000 altogether. At present, several thousand staff members derive at least part of their salaries from the pit production budget line. Despite being in charge of production, Benner will not be in charge of much of it. It looks like LANL is diffusing responsibility away from the director Thom Mason and his assoc. dir. for weapons, Robert Webster. Management turnover often signals problems.
Second, this year's pit production costs significantly exceed $1 billion, although that is indeed the formal budget line. Hundreds of millions are squirreled into other budget lines. Some $1.15 billion of this is clearly visible.
All should be concerned about what is not being said here. This article normalizes and valorizes pit production. This is part of a downward slide for the region, the state, and this newspaper. It's an old story, as old as Goethe's Faust or perhaps the Golden Calf in the Sinai desert. Only for the New Mexican, that calf is made of plutonium, not gold. There's been quite a decline in standards. New Mexico has never gotten over its fascination with the events of 1945 in the Jornado del Muerto and immediately afterward. LANL -- Mason and Webster, again -- just named a new building after a nuclear test series that showered Pacific Islanders with deadly fallout and killed thousands of people worldwide. These events are part of LANL's "glory days."
Today's editorial favoring airport expansion is of a piece with the absence in the heart of this story, the hole where heart and mind in harmony should be. Airport expansion will further help open up Santa Fe for people of means. Like pit production as economic development, it does less than nothing for the precarious, both making it just that much easier to bid up the cost of housing. All that blather about "affordable housing" becomes just that: add 1 unit of affordable housing, take away 10 units as markets are bid up. It is of course climate denialist as well, as is the folly of pit production at least a decade prior to "need."
There is a failure of imagination, particularly the moral and political imagination, among the neoliberals running the Democratic Party.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.