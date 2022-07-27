042022_BenRay01-rgb.jpg

New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Luján, pictured meeding with veterans groups in April, worked to include a provision in the federal science and technology bill that would inject $17.6 billion into the Department of Energy's science and innovation efforts.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

An enormous pot of federal money is expected be made available to national laboratories for research and development, recruitment and infrastructure improvements as part of a technology and science bill the U.S. Senate passed Wednesday.

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., worked to include a provision that would inject $17.6 billion into the Department of Energy’s science and innovation efforts — money that would benefit Los Alamos National Laboratory and its sister labs.

About $16.5 billion of it would be used to strengthen research and development.

