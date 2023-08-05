Los Alamos National Laboratory is exploring the possibility of creating a satellite campus in either Santa Fe or Bernalillo County for part of its growing workforce, continuing the trend of establishing offices for support staff away from the lab’s main property on Pajarito Plateau.

The proposed mini-campus, still in the conceptual stage, would relieve stress on traffic and the lab’s offices on the Hill and make it easier for employees who commute from Santa Fe and Bernalillo counties, helping the lab to retain workers, said Kelly Beierschmitt, the lab’s deputy director of operations.

An increasing number of lab employees live in northern Albuquerque and Bernalillo, partly because of the greater availability of housing and schools, so establishing a workplace closer to them would make logistical sense, Beierschmitt told the Las Alamos County Council during a recent presentation.

