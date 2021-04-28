Los Alamos National Laboratory Director Thom Mason will answer questions from the public about the lab's current and future operations at a virtual community forum Thursday.
Mason will give an update on the lab at the forum, set for 5:30 p.m. Then people can ask questions.
Questions might be about ongoing issues such as hazardous waste disposal, plans to produce plutonium triggers for nuclear warheads, the postponed tritium release or how the lab's growth will affect the area.
Or questions can center on the lab's technology and research programs, such as simulated nuclear testing, wildfire prevention, mapping COVID-19 spread or the lab developing new capabilities for space exploration.
Questions can be asked live or submitted in advance. They all must be sent to AskLANL@lanl.gov.
The link for the meeting is lanl.gov/community/community-meeting.shtml.
