A federal agency is assessing possible environmental impacts of a proposed 18-mile fiber optic cable that would stretch from Santa Fe across national forest land, a canyon and up to Los Alamos National Laboratory.
The public has until Jan. 24 to weigh in on the National Nuclear Safety Administration's draft environmental assessment for a second fiber optic cable to back up the lab's main line providing internet, data and voice services.
The lab's telecommunications, which are vital to its nuclear mission and collaborative research, are dependent on a single fiber optic line that's susceptible to outages and other interruptions, according to an agency statement. The second line would provide the same level of service to the lab and Los Alamos County as the current line does.
This environmental assessment will be used to gather opinions, analysis and evidence to determine whether the agency should prepare an environmental impact statement or issue a finding of "no significant impact."
CenturyLink would own the line. Its new cable and supporting infrastructure would be installed on tracts controlled by the Bureau of Land Management, Department of Energy, U.S. Forest Service, Santa Fe County and the White Rock community.
The underground portion of the cable would originate and tie into the existing fiber optic infrastructure at the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe golf course on the southwestern edge of Santa Fe, according to the draft assessment.
From there, it would run parallel to Caja del Rio Road, then continue alongside County Road 62 across BLM lands until reaching the Santa Fe National Forest. Then it would snake mostly within a forest roadbed and end at a vault near a power-line structure.
The cable would be strung up as an overhead line spanning White Rock Canyon to the lab's property. Two steel single-pole structures would be installed on each side of the canyon to hold the line.
When it reaches Technical Area 71, it would be buried again and run alongside N.M. 4 until arriving at the fiber optic facilities at Piedro Loop and Sherwood Boulevard in White Rock.
Steps would be taken to minimize impacts, including to soil, wildlife, vegetation or water, the assessment says. The project would be subject to state and federal anti-pollution rules.
Monopoles would be colored in such a way as to prevent reflective glare yet not be so camouflaged as to cause birds to fly into them, the proposal says. Crews would fix any construction-scarred landscape and return it to its original contours.
Construction work would create temporary impacts, such as noise, air pollution from trucks and equipment, and relatively minor traffic disruptions, the assessment said.
The underground portion would take 16 to 18 weeks to finish, and the aerial potion would require six to eight weeks to complete.
