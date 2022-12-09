With a quick vote and no discussion, the State Game Commission has sealed a $3 million land sale to the city of Santa Fe, removing a hurdle to building the contentious Richards Avenue extension.

Commissioners on Thursday approved the minutes to an October hearing in which they had approved selling 23 acres to the city — a technicality required to make the sale binding.

Several acres of the land are needed for the city to install a connector across the Arroyo de los Chamisos and link the north and south sections of Richards Avenue.

