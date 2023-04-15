ABIQUIÚ — If Georgia O’Keeffe could see what has befallen the landscape around her home and studio in Abiquiú, she likely would roll over in her grave.

And roll right into a broken toilet fixture or an old sink. Or maybe into a stained mattress or box spring. Or perhaps even a microwave full of bullet holes.

These are the discarded items you can find while walking on the Merced del Pueblo Abiquiú near O’Keeffe’s historic home. The land grant, like many in the state, has become an unofficial depository for unwelcome garbage.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

