ABIQUIÚ — If Georgia O’Keeffe could see what has befallen the landscape around her home and studio in Abiquiú, she likely would roll over in her grave.
And roll right into a broken toilet fixture or an old sink. Or maybe into a stained mattress or box spring. Or perhaps even a microwave full of bullet holes.
These are the discarded items you can find while walking on the Merced del Pueblo Abiquiú near O’Keeffe’s historic home. The land grant, like many in the state, has become an unofficial depository for unwelcome garbage.
“It’s angering; it’s frustrating; it’s sad,” said Victoria García, president of the land grant, as she showed visitors the refuse littering the area.
A flattened artificial Christmas tree, still laden with electric lights, is spread across one section of the dirt, looking as if someone had driven a steamroller over it. A pile of discarded carpets lies nearby.
Not far away, a wrecked truck awaited a tow. The owner has vowed to get it towed out, García said, but in the interim, someone — or a lot of someones — decided that if the truck can be abandoned there, so can trash. Discarded household items surround the vehicle.
“I guess they think we’re OK with leaving the truck there, so why not leave garbage there too?” García said.
Always a problem, the situation has been exacerbated in recent months by North Central Solid Waste delays in residential trash pickup service because of staffing shortages, she said.
There may be other factors at play, she added, such as people being unwilling or unable to pay monthly county trash pickup fees.
The closure of regionalized dump and recycle centers also may play a role.
Regardless, the end result is the same: The land grant is beginning to look like garbage central.
And it’s not the only one in the state dealing with the problem, said Arturo Archuleta, program manager for the New Mexico Land Grant Council.
“On any land grant with significant portions of common land, it tends to be an issue,” he said in an interview this week. “If you have an abundance of vacant land, folks who don’t want to take their trash to a trash convenience center or find there is no close one will leave it on public lands if they can.”
Education, he said, is the key to helping prevent illegal dumping on these lands in the future.
Sen. Leo Jaramillo, D-Española, said if people are not made aware of the ramifications of their actions — the trash left on land grants can be swept into nearby arroyos and acequias following heavy rains — little can be done to deter the problem.
As a result, he said, “We’re going to have another generation of people who think it’s OK to do this, and they’re just going to dump their trash here.”
Jaramillo, who toured the land grant with García, attempted to address the problem during the recent 60-day legislative session. He co-sponsored a bill that would have appropriated $1 million in nonrecurring funds to contract for the removal of solid and liquid waste, as well as hazardous materials, from land grants.
The bill cleared one committee and never got traction after that, he said. He plans to reintroduce it next year.
Money could help alleviate the problem for cash-poor land grants, most of which operate on annual budgets of $10,000 or less, Archuleta said. He said he knows of some land grants that have partnered with local municipalities to address the problem.
Stoney Jaramillo, president of the Anton Chico Land Grant, said the organization is working with officials in Guadalupe and San Miguel counties to have dumpsters brought in for residents.
The dumpsters, located just off the land grant, are not permanent, and fencing has been installed to keep the trash from blowing out of the area when high winds invade the area, he said.
“They’ve been a lot of help,” he said of the dumpsters.
Still, the problem of illegal dumping on the land remains “horrible,” Jaramillo said.
Some land grants, including García’s, also organize cleanup operations during the year. She said it can cost $3,000 to $4,000 per year to execute.
In the short run, it makes a difference, she said. In the long run, it doesn’t seem to stop the problem.
Elaine Herrera, treasurer of the Bartolome Sanchez Land Grant in Rio Arriba County, said so far this year, land grant officials there have conducted four cleanups at the cost of about $400 per project.
But the problem still seems “to be getting worse,” she said.
Finding or fining the culprits is nearly impossible, since they show up when no one is around, García said. And sometimes, actually catching someone in the act can lead to problems. Herrera said one of the grant’s board members confronted someone illegally dumping on the land. His effort was met with a gun, so he backed off.
Stoney Jaramillo said evidence once led him to a perpetrator. The land grant sent the offender a letter asking him to return to the land grant to remove the trash.
Though the culprit first griped and made threats, he apparently returned to the scene of the crime and picked up the trash, as it was gone shortly thereafter, Jaramillo said.
He, like Sen. Jaramillo, believes education will help alleviate the problem.
“We try to explain that these arroyos channel into Pecos River, where kids go fishing, where people water their cattle, livestock. We try to educate them,” he said.
Archuleta and García said they realize many people may not consider the fact they are dumping on a land grant. But the situation is enough to bring tears to her eyes.
“We want to keep the area clean,” she said. “We want to have pride in the land we were gifted, the land we are proud of.”
Sen. Jaramillo could only shake his head as he looked upon the garbage scattered among the dirt roads and dunes near O’Keeffe’s home and studio.
“If Georgia O’Keeffe were alive, she’d be painting the landscape with trash in it,” he said.