The Galisteo Basin Preserve 15 miles southeast of Santa Fe. The final easement Commonweal donated to the preserve in late June was 1,382 acres.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Those who hike, bicycle, ride horses and explore historic sites at the Galisteo Preserve won’t have to worry about development eating up any part of the land south of Santa Fe.

Commonweal Conservancy obtained and donated the final easement needed to protect the preserve indefinitely, a finale that outdoor enthusiasts, star gazers and Indigenous history lovers welcome at a site where the conservancy once planned to sell as many as 1,000 lots for homes.

In 2018, Commonweal agreed to obtain five conservation easements in return for a Eugene V. and Clare E. Thaw Charitable Trust subsidiary assuming a reported $5.5 million in debt the conservancy owed to eight creditors.

