Those who hike, bicycle, ride horses and explore historic sites at the Galisteo Preserve won’t have to worry about development eating up any part of the land south of Santa Fe.
Commonweal Conservancy obtained and donated the final easement needed to protect the preserve indefinitely, a finale that outdoor enthusiasts, star gazers and Indigenous history lovers welcome at a site where the conservancy once planned to sell as many as 1,000 lots for homes.
In 2018, Commonweal agreed to obtain five conservation easements in return for a Eugene V. and Clare E. Thaw Charitable Trust subsidiary assuming a reported $5.5 million in debt the conservancy owed to eight creditors.
The Thaw Trust will donate 4,730 acres to the newly formed nonprofit Galisteo Basin Open Space Preserve to oversee.
“Now that conservation easements have been placed over the land that includes 41 miles of trails designated for hiking, biking and equestrian use, the property will no longer be vulnerable to development,” the group said in a statement.
The final easement Commonweal donated in late June was 1,382 acres.
Commonweal bought the preserve in 2003 from a ranching family that had owned it since the mid-1900s.
Commonweal intended to pay for the preserve by selling home sites along the periphery, but the real estate market did not recover fast enough after the 2008 crash for the conservancy to keep up with its mortgage payments.
The group sold only 48 properties, and by 2018, its debt swelled to more than $11 million.
The conservancy negotiated a discount of roughly 50 percent and agreed to obtain the necessary easements in return for the Thaw Trust subsidiary taking over the debt.
If the land had been lost to foreclosure, it would have opened the heart of the preserve to development — possibly imperiling fragile ecological and archaeological features, such as the remnants of 11th-century cornfields or “grid gardens” outlined by rows of stones that remain in place.
With stands of willows and cottonwoods and remote springs, the preserve is home to deer, antelope and more than 100 species of birds.
It provides a corridor for black bears and cougars roaming between the Sangre de Cristo and Ortiz mountain ranges.
The preserve also has become a favorite spot for local night sky viewers because it is secluded enough to have minimal light pollution.