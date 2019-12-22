Employees of the State Land Office will bag a sizable Christmastime bonus while relaxing at home.
The office will be closed all this week, but 161 employees will receive their salary without having to use any vacation time.
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, a Democrat, is giving part-time and full-time employees 15 to 32 hours of administrative leave. This is state government’s term for paid time off.
The perk will cover employees on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Everyone already is off Wednesday, Christmas Day, a designated state holiday.
Garcia Richard did not respond to requests for an interview. But she sent me a statement about why she decided to gift employees, some of whom make more than $40 an hour, with additional paid time off.
“For years under my predecessor, the Land Office was operating at a vacancy rate over 20 percent, meaning staff were left picking up the slack where needed — with no additional compensation,” Garcia Richard wrote. “I’ve seen first-hand how hard working and dedicated these employees are to our mission, it can be quantified in the billion dollars that we raised last year. They deserve time off and recognition of our collective accomplishments.”
Part of what Garcia Richard said isn’t true. The previous land commissioner, Aubrey Dunn, also gave employees additional paid time off during the Christmas holiday season, though not as much as Garcia Richard.
Dunn, a Republican and then a Libertarian, began closing the Land Office at Christmastime starting in 2016. That year he gave employees two days of paid leave and they used three days of vacation time during Christmas week. He continued variations of this practice in 2017 and 2018, depending on the day Christmas fell.
Dunn said in an interview he began shutting down the Land Office to guard against pressure for employee furloughs.
The Land Office is self-funded, generating operating money from ventures such as agricultural leases. But the rest of state government was in dire shape in 2016, and then-Gov. Susana Martinez was considering layoffs to help cover expenses.
Dunn said he was afraid he would be compelled to cut staff if the governor did.
He said he decided to close the Land Office for the holiday week as a hedge against employee reductions.
As for the Land Office generating $1 billion this year, Dunn says half of that money was raised during his last months in office.
If Dunn sounds like he’s preparing to run against Garcia Richard, that’s because he is.
He said he will be a Republican candidate for land commissioner in 2022, the year Garcia Richard’s term ends.
Dunn didn’t seek reelection as land commissioner last year, opting instead to run for the U.S. Senate as a Libertarian.
Then he withdrew from the Senate race to open the way for a better-known Libertarian, former two-term New Mexico governor and presidential candidate Gary Johnson.
Dunn said being a Libertarian in a three-way statewide race is a sure path to defeat.
“Thirty percent of the people are automatically going to vote for a Republican and 30 percent are automatically going to vote for a Democrat,” he said.
Chances of a Libertarian claiming almost all the remaining votes are too small to measure.
Dunn will have three years to campaign for what he hopes will be an election against Garcia Richard. He said his formal campaign announcement will come after the first of the new year.
The holiday week will be an active time for Democrats in the state Senate who aspire to chair its Judiciary Committee.
The sitting chairman, Sen. Richard Martinez, likely will be removed by fellow senators. Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, was convicted last week of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.
Democrats control the Senate 26-16. One of Martinez’s colleagues in the Democratic majority will succeed him as leader of the Judiciary Committee. This could be a useful gateway for senators looking to run for higher office, such as state attorney general.
There’s no doubt Martinez is on his way out as chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Still, he could remain in the Senate for years to come, despite heavy pressure to quit.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called on Martinez to resign from his seat. But at age 66, Martinez might be defiant enough to ignore everyone telling him what to do.
So far, no one is running against him in the Democratic primary in June.
This is how unorthodox politics are in New Mexico. A race for land commissioner is beginning, even though that election is three years away. But a senator who injured two people while driving drunk is unopposed in the pivotal Democratic primary that’s less than six months away.
Martinez, for all the embarrassment he has brought New Mexico, could be on his way to winning a sixth four-year term in the Senate.
As they say, only in New Mexico.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.