A man accused of breaking into a Lamy woman's garage might have been hired to kill her over a dispute involving a large inheritance, the woman told investigators.
Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Jackson Gregory Scott, 23, of Hobbs and charged him with aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and burglary of a vehicle.
Deputies responded to a break-in at a home along River Bank Road, about 20 miles south of Santa Fe.
Kathy Ann Miller, 62, told deputies she had been in Santa Fe when she received a call from a neighbor that someone was on her property.
When she arrived home around 5 p.m., she noticed someone had opened the doors to her father’s truck, the lights were on inside her garage and the side door was open.
She told deputies she saw a man walk out of the garage. When she asked what he was doing, he said, “I just ended up here,” according to an incident report.
Inside the garage, deputies found a rifle bag with a Vanguard Rifle 7 mm magazine along with nearly 200 rounds of ammunition and a black bag with another weapon hanging out of it. They also found a wallet with Scott’s ID and a book titled Essential Knots, the report states.
Miller told deputies none of the items belonged to her.
Miller said her father was in hospice care and her three brothers were upset she was set to inherit their father's $30 million estate.
She told deputies she was concerned her brothers had hired someone to kill her. She also said that at one point, one of her brothers tried to run her off the road.
Scott told deputies he was heading to Santa Fe before he ran out of gas and stopped at the property.
During questioning, Scott “seemed confused” and began talking about people from his job at Tractor Supply in Hobbs, the report states.
Scott told deputies he did not know Miller's brothers. When asked about the book, Scott began to tear up, deputies said.
Miller’s brothers were contacted for questioning, according to the report.
Scott remained at the Santa Fe County jail as of Thursday evening. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.