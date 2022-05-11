The Lamplighter Inn on Cerrillos Road closed in mid-April after a 60-year run and now is awaiting conversion to a 58-unit affordable housing complex that may be called Bella Luz.
The housing will be designated for people earning less than 80 percent of the area median income — or $46,720 for a two-person household. About 15 units would be set aside for disabled homeless tenants needing supportive services that will be provided by The Life Link, located near the Lamplighter on Cerrillos.
A similar project and conversion was done in 2020 with the
Santa Fe Suites on St. Francis Drive — now 120 units aimed at housing homeless people in a mixed-income community.
“We need at least several more, three or four more,” New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Hank Hughes said in an interview, referring to properties like the Lamplighter and Santa Fe Suites. “At some point, we should be able to take care of disabled homeless people.”
The Lamplighter Initiative’s key operational partners are Anchorum St. Vincent, The JL Gray Co., The Life Link and the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness.
Funding for the purchase and conversion is being provided by Santa Fe County, the city of Santa Fe, the state Department of Finance and Administration, the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority, Santa Fe Community Foundation, the Thornburg Foundation and Anchorum St. Vincent.
The city, county, Anchorum, Thornburg, the community foundation and homelessness coalition also are part of the S3 Housing Initiative, a collaborative that works on homeless issues in the area.
The New Mexico Coalition to End Homeless took the lead in the project and brought on the affordable housing and homelessness solutions consulting firm Project Moxie based out of Durango, Colo., as a consultant.
Anchorum and JL Gray Co., operating as Bella Luz LLC, closed Tuesday on the $3.2 million purchase of the three-structure, 36,000-square-foot property, which sits on two acres, according to information provided by Project Moxie.
Anchorum St. Vincent in the short-term is the majority owner until another nonprofit can be found to take over the role.
“We are pleased to see this project take this important step forward,” Anchorum CEO Jerry Jones said in a news release. “We are equally pleased that this was truly a community undertaking … to address affordable housing — one of the most pressing issues we face as a city and as a region.”
A virtual public Zoom meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 25, will provide information on the project. The link is: s3santafehousinginitiative.org/lamplighter.
The S3 Initiative funded purchase and planned renovations with $3.09 million from the city; $1.5 million from the county; $4.2 million from the state Department of Finance and Administration; a $3.5 million bridge loan from Anchorum in partnership with New New Mexico Impact Investing Collaborative; and additional funds from Thornburg, the homelessness coalition and the community foundation.
“Hotel conversions are a cost-effective and timely way to address our region’s housing shortage,” Santa Fe County Manager Katherine Miller said in a news release.
“This is one of many tools we are deploying to address the housing needs of our residents, and to ensure that everyone who calls Santa Fe home has a safe place to sleep.”
Bella Luz should be ready for tenants in 12 to 15 months. Monthly rents for the studio and one-bedroom apartments are projected at $725 to $825 with various subsidies available for homeless tenants.
Some units will be larger as the Lamplighter’s 80 motel rooms become 58 residential units.
Santa Fe Suites didn’t require renovations, Hughes said, but the Lamplighter was built in 1962.
“It seems like a lot of work needs to be done,” Hughes said. “We want to make sure everybody has a kitchen. We will do some structural work to make sure it lasts another
30 years. I want to assure people it will be a nice project and a good neighbor.”