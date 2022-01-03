Sixty years as a Cerrillos Road motel and inn appear to be coming to a close this month at the Lamplighter Inn, which is in the process of being sold to be converted into affordable housing, with a working group saying one-fourth of units set aside for the “homeless or would-be homeless without a support system.”
Earlier in the year, Lamplighter Inn owners Parul and Anna Patel put word out they were willing to sell the 80-unit property, and Anchorum St. Vincent was putting out feelers for hotels to purchase.
Ever since, Anchorum and the S3 Working Group have been ironing out details and negotiating to acquire the Lamplighter property, which has buildings dating as far back as 1962, the year the Lamplighter opened.
The sale is expected to close in later January, but many details are still a work in progress, such as who would actually own the property in its new role, said Marisol Atkins, a consultant brought on by the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness.
“We’re aiming to have 58 permanent housing units,” Atkins said. “I think it will be primarily studios and a couple larger units.”
The coalition and more than a dozen entities make up the S3 Working Group. S3 stands for safe, secure and stable. Members include development partner JL Gray and The Life Link, which will provide behavioral health services for tenants.
Santa Fe County, Anchorum St. Vincent, the state of New Mexico and the Interfaith Community Shelter are also in the working group. The county in December committed $1.5 million to the purchase of the Lamplighter, and the city of Santa Fe in January will consider adding $3 million from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and American Rescue Plan funds.
The working group a year ago bought the Santa Fe Suites motel and similarly converted it to affordable housing with 123 units and about one-fourth set aside for the homeless.
“This is hopefully two of many [hotel or other commercial conversions to housing],” Atkins said. “Santa Fe Suites is doing very well.”
Parul and Anna Patel came from Texas to buy and renovate the Lamplighter Inn in November 2019. Once the sale closes, they will return to Texas, she said.
“We buy old hotels that are run-down, we save it, give it life again, then we sell it,” Anna Patel said.
They welcome the purchase organized through the S3 Working Group.
“If we held on to it, it would have been more,” Anna Patel said about the sale price, which has not been disclosed. “The reason we are selling it to the partnership is they are trying to help the community and people struggling right now. They are doing a powerful thing for the society. When they approached us, there was a chance I could help society.”
Atkins stressed the provisionally named Lamplighter Initiative is a collaborative effort with no entity taking the lead. The plan is to convert the existing buildings, she said.
The basic parameters for potential residents is people earning less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income, which is $40,900 per year, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The tenant selection process still needs to be formalized, Atkins said.
The Lamplighter housing likely will have more residents who are clients of The Life Link than Santa Fe Suites does because Lamplighter is next door to The Life Link, said Hank Hughes, executive director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness.
He is zeroing in on mental and behavioral health as the working group proceeds with future conversion projects.
“What I want to see in the next project is something for people with severe behavioral health problems,” Hughes said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
This is just another step in the complete deterioration and destruction of the Cerrillos Rd corridor. Businesses will struggle and leave, causing even further decay, while a meaningful approach from city hall is non existent. Sad
What impact will this have on traffic for the older surrounding Casa Alegre neighborhood? The streets of Luana, Rosina, Maclovia and Declovina already have a huge amount of traffic and speeding. Will this create problems for the area similar to what the poor businesses and homeowners are dealing with on Harrison Rd. ? This area of town has become a dumping area for the unfortunate homeless; how about locating a project like this closer to the downtown area? Perhaps City Hall should relocate and that building could be utilized for such a project.
I remember when the Lamplighter opened. I was raised in Las Vegas, NM, but we stayed at motels down the road because the Lamplighter was too hoity-toity (read expensive!) I thought it was the cat's meow!!
What impact will this have on traffic for the older surrounding Casa Alegre neighborhood? The streets of Luana, Rosina, Maclovia and Declovina already have a huge amount of traffic and speeding? Will this create problems for the area similar to what the poor businesses and homeowners are dealing with on Harrison Rd. ? This area of town has become a dumping area for the unfortunate homeless; how about locating a project like this closer to the downtown area? Perhaps City Hall should relocate and that building could be utilized for such a project?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.