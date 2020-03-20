First Judicial District Court officials are taking great pains to ensure individuals maintain social distancing in the courthouse.
Prosecution and defense tables have been rearranged to allow greater distance between attorneys, podiums have been moved to maintain recommended spacing between participants and yellow Post-it notes on the backs of benches in the gallery mark 6-foot spans between spectators.
Bailiffs have even asked observers to leave the gallery — and watch proceedings in adjacent overflow rooms — to adhere to the governor’s order that no more than 10 — or 25 in the case of the judiciary — people are gathered in one room.
But the observance of these strict protocols in Chief Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer’s courtroom stood in stark contrast Thursday to the conditions in which county jail inmates who appeared for video arraignment were held.
On the screen, above the head of a bailiff who handled papers with blue protective gloves, well over a dozen inmates could be seen sitting side by side with no apparent care taken to ensure any particular distance between them.
Santa Fe County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said in an email Friday that the jail has since enacted new procedures to maintain social distancing while inmates appear for video arraignments.
“The room has been rearranged so we are [fulfilling] social distancing there,” Hart said in an email. There will only be nine inmates allowed in the room going forward, Hart said, and seating will be changed to one person per bench.
Public Defender Jennifer Burrill said Tuesday the inability to control their own social distancing is just one of the ways in which inmates are at the mercy of officials when it comes to attempting to avoid contracting COVID-19.
“These people have no way to limit who they come in contact with,” she said. “They can’t practice 10 people to a room. We know that they eat in a large area together. They can’t control who prepares their food. They can’t practice six feet away. Like we saw, they are ordered to sit there less than six inches away from somebody, much less six feet. They share bathrooms, toilets, they share sinks, they share showers, they share bedrooms. … They don’t have access to disinfectant or bleach or Pine-Sol to clean their areas. There is just no way.”
In addition to their lack of control over their surroundings, Burrill said, inmates are an especially vulnerable population because — due to drug addiction and poverty — many already have unaddressed health issues when they enter jail.
Burrill said these risk factors should place elderly or infirm inmates at the top of the list for COVID-19 testing, but that’s not what’s happening.
“My frustration is we are seeing high-level officials being tested, but we have people in there who are in very high-risk categories who would be horribly impacted if this gets to them and nobody is testing them,” she said. “The Constitution says we are required to care for them, and they aren’t letting us do that. And if they can’t care for them, they need to release them.”
Burrill praised Marlowe Sommer for modeling stringent adherence to social distancing and said District Attorney Marco Serna’s office is doing its part to reduce the number of people incarcerated during this public health crisis by delaying bringing new charges against defendants.
She said she and her co-workers are doing what they can to get people who are in jail awaiting trial out.
But she said more needs to be done to address the issue before something tragic happens.
“What happens when the jail staff gets sick and nobody goes to work?” she said. “What happens to those people? They are locked in there.
“I’m not trying to be alarmist by any measure,” Burrill said. “We’re trying to be realists … and say while we are all taking drastic measures to protect ourselves and our family members and our colleagues, that if we can’t take care of people who are not a violent danger to the community, we really need to consider releasing them and not booking them in jail.”
But the New Mexico Human Services Department indicated Friday the state is a long way from taking such action.
Asked Friday if Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was considering ordering the release of nonviolent offenders, spokeswoman Jodi McGinnis Porter said in an email: “This would have to be a lengthy and in-depth discussion with local jurisdictions. It’s something to be discussed potentially. Public health and safety are paramount.”
Asked if the governor had considered ordering law enforcement not to make arrests on certain offenses, McGinnis Porter responded that it was “premature to ask or answer this question.”
“Right now our first priority is public health,” McGinnis Porter said. “We want to ensure people stay home to the greatest extent possible.”
But until inmates’ needs are addressed, Burrill said, jail personnel and their families will remain at an increased risk for contracting and spreading the virus. And she and her colleagues will also be forced to continue working.
“There is just no way for us not to work at this time,” the public defender said. “We would all love to be at home sheltering in place. But the reality is, while those people are still in jail, we can’t stop working. We are the only ones advocating for them.”
