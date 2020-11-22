Amanda Gesten noticed something was a little off with her 6-year-old cat, Jax.
Nearly three weeks ago, she awoke to find Jax, who was normally spry and energetic, appearing lethargic and lacking his voracious appetite.
At first she thought he had contracted a bug, but after a few hours she realized it was something far more serious: urinary blockage, which can be a life-threatening condition for a male cat.
Gesten tried to make a call to the emergency veterinary clinic in Santa Fe but was dismayed to learn she would have to drive nearly 60 miles to take Jax to an emergency clinic in Albuquerque. The Santa Fe site had been permanently closed earlier this year.
Several pet owners have raised concerns about the lack of after-hours emergency vet services in the Santa Fe area since Pathway Vet Alliance, a Texas-based company that operated the Emergency and Speciality Center here, had shuttered it in the early months of the pandemic due to a lack of doctors. Pathway also operates Smith Veterinary Hospital, which has tried to fill the gap with urgent care services.
Andrea Trujillo, medical director of Smith Veterinary Hospital, acknowledged the strain the emergency clinic’s closure has put on pet owners, especially as the pandemic continues to alter animal care practices.
“We have directly received concerns about the lack of emergency services in the Santa Fe area,” Trujillo said. “As a result, we have extended our hours for as long as possible to accept walk-ins to accommodate as many patients as we can.”
Regular business hours at Smith Veterinary Hospital are 7:30 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Urgent care services also are available for limited hours on Saturdays and Sundays.
For pet owners who need help after hours, Smith Veterinary Hospital recommends the Albuquerque Animal Emergency Clinic, although Trujillo said the drive can be a burden when every minute counts.
Gesten headed to the Albuquerque clinic around 8 the night her cat was ill. When she arrived, she was told the wait for a doctor could last three hours; 20 minutes later, however, a vet who was ending a shift agreed to see Jax because of the severity of his symptoms.
Jax was rushed into emergency surgery, which saved his life.
“This is so common in male cats,” Gesten said of Jax’s condition. “But if I didn’t get there when I got there, I would have lost my only animal.”
She praised the work of the emergency clinic’s workers, especially those who opted to remain working after their shifts to ensure Jax got the care he needed.
Still, she’s bothered by the fact that Santa Fe, the state capital with a population over 85,000 — many of them pet lovers — no longer has emergency vet service.
“We need more access for sure,” Gesten said.
Trujillo agreed. “The need for veterinary care during the pandemic has overwhelmed emergency and general practice facilities across the country,” she said. “The closure of the Santa Fe branch of the Emergency and Specialty Center as a result of the doctor shortage has had an impact on our local community and pet families.”
The problem, she said, centers on the difficulty of finding qualified doctors to fill vital roles. The nation is facing a shortage of veterinarians, and new graduates have many options on where to work in a competitive market.
“Staffing is crucial to our operation across the board,” Trujillo said. “As a result, we are actively recruiting doctors. But it will take some time, given the shortage of qualified professionals in the industry.”
Bob Murtaugh, chief professional relations officer for Pathway Vet Alliance, said veterinary hospitals nationwide have been fighting over a small pool of candidates graduating each year.
According to the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges, about 3,200 students graduate each year from just 32 colleges of veterinary medicine across the U.S. That compares with nearly 20,000 graduates from more than 150 accredited U.S. medical schools.
As pet ownership becomes more common, especially in places like Santa Fe, the supply of students coming out of veterinary school and vet tech programs simply isn’t keeping up with the demand.
Murtaugh said groups like Pathway have attempted to help grow the ranks of overnight emergency room vets, but “it’s a matter of the supply coming out of veterinary school is limited.”
With daytime vets also in high demand, the shortage of vets to fill overnight shifts has increased, especially in rural areas.
“The overnight lifestyle is just not that appealing of an aspect to the population of veterinarians in the industry at this time,” Murtaugh said.
He also noted an economic factor.
It’s not uncommon for veterinary students to leave school with close to $200,000 in student loan debt. For those looking to pay off a loan quickly, daytime employment, which often offers better pay, becomes a far more attractive option than overnight emergency work.
Another issue: Students who might be on the fence about whether to pursue a career caring for humans or animals are almost guaranteed a higher wage working in human medicine.
“It’s an issue of they can create a better lifestyle and career track in the human medical field than in the animal medical field,” Murtaugh said. “That plays a role likewise in our profession from a standpoint of supply and demand.”
The Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges found the average vet made $93,830 a year in 2018, with the lowest 25 percent making $73,580. Doctors providing care for humans averaged $150,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Trujillo said Smith’s urgent care office is staffed by one doctor, which limits the amount of patients it can see during emergency hours.
“Though we provide walk-in service, it is the number of doctors and support staff that we have that determines how much we can do,” Trujillo said. “We are doing our very best to say yes to every sick pet that arrives at our doorstep during the day.”
Trujillo said she is unaware of any official plans to reopen the emergency clinic in Santa Fe.
“Having the resources — veterinarians and support staff — is an enormous challenge,” she said. “It was a challenge prior to the pandemic and is more of a challenge during this time, when many veterinarians feel overwhelmed with the demand for services.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.