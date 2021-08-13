It’s still early, but election season is on the horizon, and endorsements are beginning to trickle in for the three candidates running for Santa Fe mayor.
City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler landed the endorsement from the union that represents most city employees earlier this week after approximately 100 members voted to endorse her, while Mayor Alan Webber’s campaign pointed to a slew of support he has picked up.
Union Vice President Gil Martinez said Vigil Coppler received all the votes from those attending a meeting of the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
“I am very grateful for their support,” said Vigil Coppler.
The union’s endorsement of Vigil Coppler was not unexpected, as it has expressed its unhappiness with the mayor for more than a year.
Vigil Coppler said her campaign has not been tracking endorsements but added she has garnered “plenty of support” from outside the union.
Meanwhile, Webber’s campaign produced an extensive list of more than 200 endorsements on its website, ranging from local cultural and political figures to a former justice on the state Supreme Court.
His supporters include legislators Linda Serrato and Andrea Romero, both Santa Fe Democrats, plus former Mayor Sam Pick and former Supreme Court Justice Patricio Serna.
A spokesman for Martinez Johnson’s campaign said the campaign was focused on gathering signatures by the Aug. 24 filing deadline and didn’t have a list of endorsements readily available.
The municipal election will be held on Nov. 2.
