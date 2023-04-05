_MG_2.JPG

The Del Norte Pharmacy and Home Medical in Santa Fe in October. The location of the pharmacy is closed indefinitely, a sign on the door says, due to staffing shortages.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Labor shortages have kept the doors locked this week at Del Norte Pharmacy of Santa Fe.

Santa Fe resident Tara Coy said she learned about the closure Tuesday afternoon when she drove up to the business on Galisteo Road. A pharmacy employee in the parking lot told her both pharmacists had quit, she said.

“There was a sign on the door that they were closed indefinitely,” Coy said. “I’m very lucky I picked up my prescription last week, but other people have prescriptions in the building and can’t get to them.”