Labor shortages have kept the doors locked this week at Del Norte Pharmacy of Santa Fe.
Santa Fe resident Tara Coy said she learned about the closure Tuesday afternoon when she drove up to the business on Galisteo Road. A pharmacy employee in the parking lot told her both pharmacists had quit, she said.
“There was a sign on the door that they were closed indefinitely,” Coy said. “I’m very lucky I picked up my prescription last week, but other people have prescriptions in the building and can’t get to them.”
A representative of Dansley Inc. of Sherman, Texas, the parent company of Del Norte Pharmacies & Home Medical Equipment of New Mexico, did not respond to calls seeking comment on the closure.
The Del Norte pharmacies in Santa Fe and Eldorado have struggled with staffing shortages in recent weeks. A note on the door of the Santa Fe location has alerted customers about shorter operating hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as opposed to the store's usual hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Steve Ewers, co-owner of La Tienda at Eldorado, a shopping center in the subdivision south of Santa Fe where a Del Norte pharmacy is located, said it has been operating at the same shortened hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to labor shortages.
Phone messages for both pharmacies indicate they are closed, but Ewers confirmed the Eldorado site is open.
Del Norte Pharmacy of Las Vegas, N.M., remains open as well.
The Santa Fe pharmacy “is still accepting prescription refill orders,” according to its phone message.