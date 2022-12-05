Thousands of state government employees who have been working remotely will be forced to return to the office at the beginning of the new year under a plan to do away with a telework policy born out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the State Personnel Office said the presence of state workers at office sites is important to serving the public, but labor union officials contended the move to rescind the policy could prompt scores of workers to leave their jobs, making the state’s vacancy rate of about 24 percent even worse.

“The word is out that working for the state ain’t so good anymore,” said Dan Secrist, president of Communications Workers of America — Local 7076, which represents about 2,700 state government employees.

