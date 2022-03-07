Stanley “Rosebud” Rosen, 87, an iconic banjo-playing, red beret-wearing labor historian and advocate, died late last month in Santa Fe, leaving a long legacy of activism.
While he spent much of his career in New Jersey and Illinois, Rosen dedicated most of his retired life to labor organizing and history in New Mexico after moving to Santa Fe in the mid-1990s to be with his partner, Sandra “Sandy” Herzon.
Rosen, who lived with dementia for several years, died Feb. 21 from complications related to multiple strokes.
“He’s up there organizing something,” Herzon said of Rosen, her partner of
25 years. “He’s not going to stop.”
Rosen marched alongside César Chávez and worked with Bernie Sanders. He incessantly wrote letters to the editors of local newspapers, trained union organizers at his alma mater, Rutgers University in New Jersey, and taught college students about the history of organized labor in the U.S. as a professor at the University of Illinois, Chicago.
His work also was deeply rooted in the Jewish community. He became part of the Jewish Labor Committee in Chicago and was a founding member of Chicago’s Jewish History Society. He developed the “Chicago Radical Jewish Elders Videotape Project,” a compilation of interviews exploring Jewish people and political consciousness.
In Santa Fe, Rosen served on the Northern New Mexico Central Labor Council and in 2004 pushed for a higher “living” wage while working on a citywide roundtable.
He also was integral to developing an oral history project called The Working People’s History of New Mexico to capture the stories of labor movements across the state. The collection is currently held in the University of New Mexico’s Digital Repository.
“Many who knew Stan would agree that he was a troublemaker but truly a troublemaker for good,” Rosen’s colleague Diane Pinkey, an interviewer for the project, wrote in an email. “He believed it only fair and just to include Labor History in the collective history of our country and world.”
Miles Dylan Conway, executive officer of the Santa Fe Area Homebuilders Association, said he met Rosen in 2001 at a Human Rights Day celebration in Santa Fe, where Rosen was playing a banjo and “singing the songs of the struggle.”
Conway recalled the organizer as “relentless in trying to get real, tangible programs going for workers.”
“Big labor was always shutting him down,” Conway added. “They just didn’t know how to handle Stan.”
Rosen was born March 2, 1934, in New York City, but the story of his life’s work likely begins in the anarchist colony near New Brunswick, N.J., where he was raised.
Herzon called Rosen a “red diaper baby.” His grandfather was an anarchist and his father a communist who instilled in Rosen a drive to focus on social and economic justice.
In an autobiographical obituary Rosen penned prior to his death, he admitted his ego was “not mouse-like,” but he believed “the boring work of stuffing envelopes, walking precincts, organizing details of meetings [and] making coffee, was as important as high ideology and intellectual statements.”
When Rosen arrived in Santa Fe to be with her in 1995, Herzon said, he came with nary a pot, pan or shirt — but he did bring three U-Hauls full of books and documents.
“His filing system was one of just stacking everything up,” she said. “He knew where everything was by the stack it was in.”
Before medical issues halted his work in Santa Fe, Rosen was a member of Santa Fe-based Temple Beth Shalom’s social action committee.
In a recent obituary, the temple reported that up until he had a stroke, Rosen was discussing political problems and reading the New York Times.
“He was a Jew that was very much involved in the caring, giving, doing part of Judaism from the Talmud,” Herzon said.
She is considering hosting a memorial for Rosen, a father of four, at Temple Beth Shalom in June.
Rosen’s headstone will be placed at Forest Home Cemetery of Chicago — an activist hub where 20th-century political anarchist Emma Goldman is buried and those who perished in the 1886 Haymarket Affair are memorialized by the Haymarket Martyrs’ Monument.
I KNEW STAN WHEN I LIVED AND WORKED AND WAS A UNION SHOP STEWART IN SANTA FE AND KNEW IMMEDIATELY WHEN YOU MET HIM, YOU WERE TALKING TO SOMEONE OUT OF THE PAGES OF LABOR HISTORY; HE WORE IT, HE SPOKE IT, HE PERSONIFIED IT INCLUDING HIS NEW YOUR ACCENT. GOD BLESS YOU STAN, GOD MUST HAVE NEEDED AN ORGANIZER !
JOE ( X-A.F.S.M.E.) AND THE STRUGGLE YOU COMMITED YOUR LIFE TO, WE WILL CONTINUE UNTIL WE REACH THE TOP OF THE HILL, WHERE YOU NOW ARE.
As the legendary Joe Hill said,”Don’t mourn, Organize!”
