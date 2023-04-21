The New Mexico Public Education Commission has voted to revoke the charter of La Tierra Montessori School of the Arts and Sciences, citing violations ranging from student health and safety concerns to fiscal problems, deficient academic performance and lack of collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh pueblo, where the school is located. 

The state-chartered school of about 90 students in kindergarten through eighth grade can appeal Thursday's commission's decision to Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero or state District Court. However, La Tierra cannot continue to operate without a valid charter. It's unclear how soon the school might be forced to shut down.

“I don’t think that this school has succeeded in its promise to the families," Commission Vice Chairwoman Rebekka Burt said at Thursday's hearing. "I am always of the mindset of, if you’re not going to provide a better environment than the traditional school is, then you shouldn’t be an option.”

