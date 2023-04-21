The New Mexico Public Education Commission has voted to revoke the charter of La Tierra Montessori School of the Arts and Sciences, citing violations ranging from student health and safety concerns to fiscal problems, deficient academic performance and lack of collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh pueblo, where the school is located.
The state-chartered school of about 90 students in kindergarten through eighth grade can appeal Thursday's commission's decision to Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero or state District Court. However, La Tierra cannot continue to operate without a valid charter. It's unclear how soon the school might be forced to shut down.
“I don’t think that this school has succeeded in its promise to the families," Commission Vice Chairwoman Rebekka Burt said at Thursday's hearing. "I am always of the mindset of, if you’re not going to provide a better environment than the traditional school is, then you shouldn’t be an option.”
La Tierra has been in hot water with the Public Education Commission for months, working its way up the commission's "intervention ladder" to the most serious rung, revocation.
The revocation hearing loosely resembled a court proceeding, providing an opportunity for representatives of both the commission and the troubled school to present their cases.
Nathan Winger, an attorney for the commission, presented what he called "more than sufficient evidence" to revoke La Tierra's charter: students left unsupervised for more than half an hour; a lack of security systems; potential hazards, including an improperly installed playground with equipment in disrepair; and financial irregularities uncovered during a recent state audit.
He argued students are behind academically, with state test scores showing only 5% of students in the lowest grades were proficient in early literacy.
La Tierra did not contact or consult with Ohkay Owingeh's education department, a violation of the Indian Education Act, Winger said, which in itself is a violation punishable by revocation.
Winger quoted a March report by the Indian Health Service: “Overall this school lacks guidance and authority as an educational facility. ... How this entity has continued to operate on tribal land is questionable. This is a disaster waiting to happen.”
Geno Zamora, an attorney for La Tierra, asked the commission to offer the school one more chance to correct its course.
Many of the challenges La Tierra faces had been going on for months or years before the commission turned its attention to the school, he said, adding it has made improvements in recent months and could continue that progress.
Zamora pointed to certificates showing the La Tierra staff had completed training in Montessori principles, photos of a playground promptly cordoned off following an unsatisfactory inspection and a rough plan to get in touch with the proper authorities at Ohkay Owingeh.
The school's problems were a massive metaphorical elephant, Zamora said: They couldn't be turned around all at once.
"How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time," he said.
“We just urge you to listen to the evidence; it’s there. We can move forward,” said Delisha Gordon-Brown, secretary of La Tierra’s governing council, during the public comment section of the hearing.
For many commissioners, though, the changes were too little and too late after months of directives.
Governing council members "just kept coming back — month after month — to us with excuses as to why they weren’t accountable for those problems, and not coming to us and showing us a genuine interest in trying to take care of the health and safety of students,” said Commissioner Patricia Gipson of Las Cruces.
Commissioner Michael Taylor of Roswell said, “I feel like the ultimate end result is that the kids are the ones who are suffering through this. At what time do we say, ‘Let’s cut ties and pull the Band-Aid off, and let these kids find someplace else where their needs can be met?’ I really struggle with the magnitude of the issues that we’re dealing with in all of these different areas.”
Some parents asked for another chance to improve the school.
"A great treasure is going to be taken away from the children and families of this community for reasons that, I believe, could have been fixed, had capable people had the chance to address the issues,” La Tierra parent John Myszko said.
Others figured charter revocation might be the best way forward.
"Under this leadership, the school has been nothing but a disaster and a dangerous place for students and for teachers,” said Forrest Verde Dudek, a former La Tierra parent
A third La Tierra parent, Melissa Salazar, said she and fellow parents are organizing to start their own public Montessori school in the Española Valley and will continue to do so regardless of the commission's decision.
“We want Española to have a public Montessori. There’s obviously a desire for it; there’s been over a hundred kids enrolled in this school for the past decade,” Salazar told the commissioners. “Our valley needs this.”