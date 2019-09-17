A 22-year-old La Puebla man who was acquitted of rape in 2015 — but ordered to spend two years in a youth detention center for tampering with evidence — pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated assault on a household member stemming from an incident last year.
Irin K. Martinez hasn’t been sentenced in the more recent case, but under the terms of his plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office, he faces three years of probation rather than prison time for the felony charges.
Martinez had been charged with five other counts — battery on a household member, aggravated battery on a household member, false imprisonment and two charges of interference with communications — but prosecutors dismissed those as part of his plea agreement.
The charges are connected with a May 2018 incident in which Martinez’s former girlfriend told police he had struck her when she was attempting to leave their Le Puebla home following an argument.
In 2014, when Martinez was 16, he was one of three people charged with criminal sexual penetration and other crimes following a prom night party near Española, where he lived with his grandparents.
He and his friend Jacob Martinez, who was then 15, and Kayla Coriz, another former girlfriend who was 19 at the time, were accused of raping an 18-year-old Pojoaque woman. The victim was found outside the home, bleeding profusely with rectal injuries so severe she was hospitalized and required surgery.
Irin Martinez initially told police he didn’t know the blood-drenched woman authorities had picked up on the side of the road after another party-goer called 911.
But the woman told police Coriz, Irin Martinez and Jacob Martinez — no relation — had poured liquor down her throat to keep her from leaving the party. She blacked out, she said, and when she regained consciousness, both boys were pulling up their pants and she was covered with blood.
Jacob Martinez — who was convicted of raping the woman — said both boys had engaged in sexual activity with the woman, but he claimed it was consensual.
Coriz, meanwhile, was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor as part of a plea deal that required her to testify against the boys.
A jury acquitted Irin Martinez of rape but found him guilty of tampering with evidence because he had attempted to scrub her blood off his bedroom floor after the assault.
He was sentenced in 2017 to spend the next two years in the custody of the state’s Youth Diagnostic and Development Center in Albuquerque.
Asked to comment on the plea agreement, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office said in an email: “This current case was originally charged as a misdemeanor, and after taking into account Irin Martinez’s juvenile past along with certain disclosures made by the victim well after the investigation, we pursued a felony prosecution. Despite [New Mexico State Police’s] reluctance to conduct a follow-up investigation, we were able to secure an adult felony conviction and strict compliance with supervised probation.”
A spokesman for the New Mexico State Police declined to comment Tuesday.