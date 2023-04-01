The longtime home of Josie’s Casa de Comida is becoming the location of the new cafe La Mama, owned by three women.
Owners describe La Mama as an all-day cafe, specialty grocer, natural wine bar, coffee shop “and flowers on the side,” co-owner Sara Moffett said.
The specialty grocer includes pasta from Italy — and Zelli pasta from northwest Arkansas; Sweet Deliverance granola from Brooklyn; Daphnis and Chloe jarred spices and herbs from Greece; and the house coffee from Proud Mary in Portland, Ore., and Melbourne, Australia.
“We are looking for women owned and not on Amazon,” co-owner Jen Turner said.
Natural wine brought together Moffett, Turner and Anna Sheffield — all successful entrepreneurs joining forces on this venture.
The name La Mama comes from Turner, who with her partner Jack Barron heads up the Austin, Texas-based hospitality company The Mighty Union. La Mama was going to be their dining option at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Retreat Center, which The Mighty Union unsuccessfully sought to acquire in a bankruptcy sale.
La Mama will open in April, bringing commerce to a place that has been closed for nearly three years.
Josie’s closed in August 2020 after 36 years at 225 E. Marcy St. Daniel and Hailey Strongwater bought the building to open a food-oriented business and stripped the interior to create a ground-level open space with an upstairs loft but never opened the business.
The trio got to talking with the Strongwaters in summer, and La Mama has been taking shape since then.
The team looks at breakfast-lunch-dinner as the early menu and the later menu. Highlights on the early side are the sweet or savory porridge. Turner mentions the grain bowl, big green salad and heavy meat dishes as later menu offerings.
“Our yogurt is made here,” Sheffield said. “Our butter is made here. Everything is made here.”
The hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
All three lived separately in New York City for some 15 years. Sheffield and Moffett knew each other growing up in Santa Fe but individually moved to New York City, where Sheffield met Turner. Sheffield for 20 years has been a jewelry maker with shops in New York City and Los Angeles.
Moffett wanted to start a clothing line and, to fund it, worked for a Brooklyn restaurant group, bartending, hosting and working as a retail manager.
“My education for natural wine was there,” Moffett said.
She ultimately launched L'Ecole Des Beaux Arts in Brooklyn and, two years ago, moved the business to Canyon Road. It offers handmade watercolors, artist supplies and kits, clothing and workshops.
Soon after moving to Santa Fe two years ago, Turner walked into L’Ecole Des Beaux Arts and met Moffett.
“We lived on the same street in New York and didn’t know each other,” Turner said.
Turner, Barron and Donald Kenney are partners at The Mighty Union, the hospitality company that converted the 1940s Carpenters Hall union building in Austin into a 93-room boutique hotel called The Carpenter. The company also has the Spirit of 77 sports bar and Pépé-Le-Moco bar at the Ace Hotel, both in Portland, Ore., and The Suttle Lodges in Deschutes National Forest in Oregon.
However, La Mama is not a Mighty Union project, Turner stressed.
Turner and Barron had lived in New York for 15 years and watched Austin grow exponentially in eight years there. Two years ago, they wanted out. They looked at Hawaii and Santa Fe, settling on here.
Turner quickly discovered the foodie shortcomings in Santa Fe.
“Where is my favorite tin fish?” Turner pondered and mentioned other items before getting to: “Where are my dates? I couldn’t find all that at one store. That and natural wine was the biggest thing.”
Natural wine is a firm pillar at La Mama. Two purveyors for La Mama are PM Wine Distribution and Vins de Vérité Distributing.
Turner thought out the interior design for La Mama, Moffett does the merchandise ordering and handles the kitchen, and Sheffield takes care of administration, operational and marketing matters.
“All of us like natural wine and have an entrepreneurial spirit,” Sheffield said. “I don’t think any of us would have done this alone.”
Another thing in common, Turner said: “We’re all artists.” Sheffield does sculpture, Turner ceramics and Moffett is a painter.
They envision La Mama as a place to drop by any time of day.
“Truly, we are creating community,” Moffett said. We’re creating a place where you can come and get coffee at 7 a.m., buy your breakfast, buy groceries, meet your friend at noon and have a glass of natural wine.”
“And come figure [out] your dinner," Turner added.