The longtime home of Josie’s Casa de Comida is becoming the location of the new cafe La Mama, owned by three women.

Owners describe La Mama as an all-day cafe, specialty grocer, natural wine bar, coffee shop “and flowers on the side,” co-owner Sara Moffett said.

The specialty grocer includes pasta from Italy — and Zelli pasta from northwest Arkansas; Sweet Deliverance granola from Brooklyn; Daphnis and Chloe jarred spices and herbs from Greece; and the house coffee from Proud Mary in Portland, Ore., and Melbourne, Australia.