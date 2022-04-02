La Fonda on the Plaza’s 100th anniversary party wasn’t so much a celebratory blowout as it was a reunion.
There were endless photos of goofy hairstyles and “did-we-really-wear-that?” fashion. There were nods to an architecture — and a feeling — that could only happen in New Mexico. And finally, there was a realization: The venerable hotel’s century of existence was critical to Santa Fe’s emergence as a tourist destination like few others.
More than 375 people, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and family members of the hotel’s owners through the years, attended the event March 26.
“It wasn’t only celebratory,” said Jenny Kimball, chairwoman of the hotel’s board of directors. “It was educational for the city to be reminded of the deep, deep history of the hotel’s roots and its influence on cultural tourism.”
Lujan Grisham and Mayor Alan Webber were among the speakers at the party, which was anchored by an evocative, 23-minute documentary on La Fonda’s history — from its hard-edged early days, through its reign at midcentury as a Harvey Hotel, and finally, its evolution into a new century and emergence from the dark times of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kimball said she spent three years planning the documentary, which featured longtime Santa Feans who watched the hotel — and its influence — grow.
“A lot of people knew it was historic,” Kimball said. “But a lot didn’t know how foundational it has been to the hospitality industry.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.