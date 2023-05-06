A documentary celebrating the 100th anniversary of La Fonda on the Plaza — which highlighted the hotel's celebratory event last year — is being shown this week on New Mexico PBS.
The film, La Fonda on the Plaza: 100 Years of Hospitality, documents the hotel's origins and the work done to preserve it.
The film traces the arc of the hotel's history and significance to both the tourist trade and daily life of Santa Fe. Once a Harvey House, La Fonda went through a variety of transformations, including the coronavirus pandemic, yet survived. But the film also documents its day-to-day presence in the city, with memories about dances, drinks and family celebrations.
"La Fonda has withstood the test of time," said La Fonda board chairwoman Jennifer Kimball, noting the hotel's doors have stayed open from the Great Depression through World War II through the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008.
"With only three owners in the past 100 years, it is an institution that is foundational to Santa Fe. And it's exciting to think of what changes will occur to La Fonda and to our town in the next 100 years. One thing I feel very certain about is that La Fonda will still have its doors open and continue to be known as 'Santa Fe’s living room,' ” she said.
The film, narrated by Ali MacGraw, will be seen on NMPBS, also known as KNME, at 7 p.m. Thursday and at 9 p.m. Friday. It will also stream on the PBS app.
The hotel is hosting a watch party in the hotel's Lumpkins Ballroom at 7 p.m. Thursday, with doors opening at 6. Admission is free, but RSVPs are required. For more information, email Annette Sedillo at asedillo@lafondasantafe.com or call 505-995-2301.