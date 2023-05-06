A documentary celebrating the 100th anniversary of La Fonda on the Plaza — which highlighted the hotel's celebratory event last year — is being shown this week on New Mexico PBS.

The film, La Fonda on the Plaza: 100 Years of Hospitality, documents the hotel's origins and the work done to preserve it.

The film traces the arc of the hotel's history and significance to both the tourist trade and daily life of Santa Fe. Once a Harvey House, La Fonda went through a variety of transformations, including the coronavirus pandemic, yet survived. But the film also documents its day-to-day presence in the city, with memories about dances, drinks and family celebrations. 

