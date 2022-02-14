The La Farge Branch Library reopened for in-person service Tuesday after being closed for nearly two years because of the coronavirus pandemic and staff shortages.
The library will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. The hours are expected to expand after additional staff is hired, according to a city news release.
“We are so excited,” said Christina Stephenson, the La Farge Branch Library manager. “The staff is just really excited, and we can hardly wait.”
The city’s other two libraries, the Main Library and the Southside Branch Library, reopened for in-person services in July, but staffing issues kept the La Farge Branch Library, located at 1730 Llano St., shuttered to the public since March 2020.
The library continued to provide services through curbside pickups.
“We were just proud we could serve the community in any capacity over the past two years,” Stephenson said. “That was very important to us.”
Stephenson said while no reopening ceremony has been planned, the library does have a number of new features.
Milagro Fine Art Services recently completed a restoration program on a title mural dubbed New Mexico Quilt by Janet Maher. The mural was installed at the library in 1989.
The library also features newly installed artworks from the Art in Public Places portfolio, including The Queen and Venus by Amanda Baker and Honoring the Spirits — the Pottery Series with Feathers by David Vedoe. The works were originally located at the since-shuttered Warehouse 21.
The library also includes new furniture and decor, according to a city news release.
“The La Farge Library is a beloved and important neighborhood resource and we are pleased to be much closer to providing pre-pandemic levels of services to the community,” Maria Sanchez-Tucker, community services and library division director, said in a statement.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.