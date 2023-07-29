La Familia Health fired one of its longtime physicians after she objected to what she said was the ill treatment of doctors, which included assigning them a high volume of patients with too little time to provide sufficient care to each.

Dr. Wendy Johnson, who had worked at La Familia for more than a decade, including years as the medical director, was fired last month from the Santa Fe health care organization, which serves a high number of low-income minority patients.

Johnson said tensions have grown between medical personnel and new leadership that took over in February with the aim of fixing the financial problems that arose during the coronavirus pandemic.

