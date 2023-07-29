La Familia Health fired one of its longtime physicians after she objected to what she said was the ill treatment of doctors, which included assigning them a high volume of patients with too little time to provide sufficient care to each.
Dr. Wendy Johnson, who had worked at La Familia for more than a decade, including years as the medical director, was fired last month from the Santa Fe health care organization, which serves a high number of low-income minority patients.
Johnson said tensions have grown between medical personnel and new leadership that took over in February with the aim of fixing the financial problems that arose during the coronavirus pandemic.
One approach to boosting revenue is to assign doctors more patients and allow minimal time to diagnose and treat them, even if they are new patients with complicated medical conditions, Johnson said, describing it as an assembly line mentality.
La Familia’s board of directors and CEO challenged Johnson’s characterization, noting the organization’s mission and high volume of uninsured patients require efficiency at a time when health care needs are piling up in the wake of the pandemic.
Johnson said she and other doctors had no issue with taking on more patients to help La Familia’s clinics rebound after the pandemic. But they objected to the rushed and chaotic way patients were scheduled with no input from the doctors, fearing it would compromise care.
When they expressed their concerns, the managers told them to be quiet and deal with it, she said.
“They [managers] believed providers were to be seen and not heard,” Johnson said. “They were completely dismissive of our opinions.”
The “parting of the ways” came when she continued to voice her objections to how the organization was approaching care, Johnson said.
La Familia, which opened its first clinic in 1972, was designated by the federal government as a Federally Qualified Health Center 15 years later, meaning it serves a large enough population of low-income patients, who are either uninsured or underinsured, to qualify for federal grants. Support also comes from the state and local governments, private foundations and contributions, according to the organization’s website.
It now operates two medical clinics, a dental clinic and Healthcare for the Homeless, a clinic that serves members of the homeless community.
About 83% of La Familia’s patients are minorities, 33% are on Medicaid and 16% are uninsured, according to 2021 data from the federal Uniform Data System, the latest information available.
The organization’s internal friction has driven its two dozen medical personnel to pursue unionizing, Johnson said. They are looking to join the Union of American Physicians and Dentists, she added.
The bargaining unit has formed and the union filed for recognition last week with the National Labor Relations Board — and now awaits La Familia managers’ response to the union’s petition to represent the employees, union President Dr. Stuart Bussey wrote in a text message Friday night.
“The major issue is loss of joint decision-making power,” Bussey wrote. “Now hardly any provider input is allowed. This trend mirrors the rest of the country. Health care is now an industry.”
In response to the public criticisms, La Familia’s board of directors and CEO Julie Wright emailed joint statements to The New Mexican.
The new CEO was directed to ramp up service capacity to meet the health care needs that accumulated during the pandemic, the organization’s leaders wrote. At the same time, the clinics must be efficient and responsible in using public funds and donations, they added, noting the clinics’ high volume of uninsured patients makes these tasks challenging.
They called the doctors’ complaint about having to see new patients on a tight schedule “stunning,” saying it’s something every clinician must deal with routinely.
Bringing in new patients for doctors to examine is a key part of La Familia’s mission, they argued. “It’s the reason we exist.”
Doctors are in charge of treating patients, they wrote, and managers determine scheduling.
“Management does not interfere with how our doctors treat their patients, and who they see is determined by their input, licensing, credentialing and privileges,” they wrote. “Scheduling, with provider input, is an administrative obligation to ensure patient access and safe care.”
But Johnson said giving the doctors no say in scheduling is troublesome because some patients require more time than others, especially if the doctor is examining them for the first time.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that those two things are intimately connected,” Johnson said. “If you have two very complicated patients scheduled … for 15 minutes each, you don’t have the space and time and environment to practice good medicine. So to say they [administrators] don’t interfere with diagnosis and treatment — it just doesn’t pass the straight-face test.”
Under the current system, a doctor could be assigned a new patient who was just in the hospital with several chronic health conditions, and has 15 minutes to catch everything, even though the patient might not trust the doctor enough to disclose important details, she said.
“Health care is built on relationships,” Johnson said.
The administrators have no medical background, and yet they are dictating to clinicians how to practice medicine, she said. In fact, some of the new leaders have no experience with Santa Fe’s population, she said.
Still, La Familia’s leaders deny they disrespected the medical personnel.
“We have great respect for our doctors, and our focus remains on our mission to serve everyone in our community who needs care, regardless of their ability to pay,” they wrote.
The leaders also said they are aware of the employees’ petition to unionize and respect their right to do so.
One doctor at La Familia, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, said the employees are each on individual contracts, giving them little power to push back against policies with which they disagree.
Being able to collectively bargain is the only way they can stand up not only for themselves but also for the patients, the doctor said.
Johnson’s termination and the demotion of the most recent medical director drove home the need for employee protections, the doctor added.
Johnson said she came on as medical director in 2012 and remained in that job until last year because La Familia provided a wonderful community service and she wanted to be part of it.
Then the pandemic hit, cutting back the clinics’ hours and slowing patient flow to a near trickle. The current leadership is now putting too much emphasis on volume, causing morale to plunge and staffers to burn out, she said, estimating at least half are on the verge of quitting. That’s not something you want in a region where medical providers are so hard to find, she said.
“It doesn’t make financial sense to make conditions so difficult that everybody leaves,” Johnson said.