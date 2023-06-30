Stephen Jatho, left, and Karla Lauritsen heft the remains of a bullet-riddled lawn mower into a pickup during a community cleanup earlier this year in the Caja del Rio. Much of the shooting and accumulation of trash occurs on land under the auspices of the federal Bureau of Land Management. The agency hopes to remedy the situation by constructing regulated shooting ranges.
John Southwick looks through his scope while shooting at a paper target at a site just off Old Buckman Road. Southwick said he picks up after himself after shooting and is disheartened by how some areas have been inundated with garbage.
Will Donahoo, right, and Nancy Varvil, left, gather bullet casings and other refuse at a shooting range during a recent community cleanup in the Caja del Rio. To honor Earth Day, several local conservation groups gathered to haul away illegally dumped furniture, appliances, construction materials and other refuse from the nature preserve.
Native American Community Academy students Francisco Renobia, from left, Lauren Warner, Aiden Ngeno and Dorothy Matsumura take a break during a recent community cleanup in the Caja del Rio. To honor Earth Day, several local conservation groups gathered to haul away illegally dumped furniture, appliances, construction materials and other refuse from the beleaguered nature preserve.
La Cieneguilla residents say they are tired of the noise, the refuse and the danger from an unofficial shooting range at the Caja del Rio southwest of Santa Fe.
“There are nights when the shooting — the noise — is so bad. ... I feel like I may as well be living in the South Bronx in New York City,” resident Gail Bastian said during a recent community meeting to discuss the issue at the La Cienega Community Center.
There’s also the trash, including discarded mattresses and abandoned appliances riddled with bullet holes, most of it on land under the auspices of the federal Bureau of Land Management. The agency hopes to remedy the situation by constructing regulated shooting ranges — one in the Camel Tracks area of the Caja del Rio and another in the Buckman area — in order to increase safety.
“The one thing we all seem to agree on is that the current situation is unacceptable ... That’s a good place to start,” BLM planning and environment specialist Brad Higdon said.
La Cieneguilla residents, pueblo officials and BLM representatives did not seem to agree on much else Thursday night at the community meeting.
Resident Caroline Knapp, who organized the meeting, said she and many neighbors would like to see shooting eliminated from the Caja del Rio.
“I think that the neighborhood consensus is pretty clear. We do not want shooting there, and the idea that a shooting range will solve our problem ... just doesn’t seem very persuasive,” Knapp said in an interview after the meeting.
Higdon said the BIA is pursuing twin objectives: to provide a controlled environment that allows people to exercise their rights to shoot on public land while also helping remove nuisances. He said a shooting range at Camel Tracks would do that.
In an interview, he said banning all shooting on the Caja del Rio “is not outside of our consideration” but wouldn’t fully meet the agency’s dual objectives.
Details about how the range would operate — including hours and who would staff it — have not been defined.
Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hansen, who was joined by fellow Commissioner Camilla Bustamante, told the crowd she helped foster the idea of a controlled range on the Caja del Rio to make it possible to close the rest of the area to shooting.
“In order to protect the entire caja, that was the solution I came up with,” Hansen said. “I don’t own guns. I’m not a shooter. I have no interest, and if I had my way ... I’d get rid of all guns, but that’s not the reality. The reality is that we live, today, in this world with people who want to shoot.”
Higdon and Bureau of Land Management Taos Field Manager Pamela Mathis presented two potential locations for a proposed range. One provides easier access but is limited in size by topography. The other is farther away and doesn’t have natural backdrops, such as dirt mounds, that prevent bullets from potentially hitting unintended targets.
“I’ve said this before — there is not an ideal place to develop a shooting range out here on public lands ... There’s tradeoffs. This is all about managing the tradeoffs,” Higdon told attendees.
He added the second option would require careful consideration about how the range is angled and would necessitate about a mile of improved road to provide access.
Gov. Milton Herrera of Tesuque Pueblo — one of three pueblo government officials present for the meeting — was dubious about both options.
“I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. You know, once this shooting range goes up, you’re inviting a lot more people out there,” Herrera said during the meeting. “And when you do that, all these places that we have ... sacred areas — people are going to be going here and looking for stuff and taking stuff.”
Knapp said the governor’s perspective, as well comments from former Tesuque governor and current All Pueblo Council of Governors Chairman Mark Mitchell, had an impact on her neighbors.
“I honestly think that the presence of the pueblo governors and their kind of reminder of what this land really is and means allowed people to have access to more honesty with themselves and maybe also more integrity about what really should happen up there,” Knapp said.
Higdon said the Bureau of Land Management will conduct an environmental assessment of the Caja del Rio to gauge the pros and cons of creating a shooting range in one of the proposed Camel Tracks locations, and added an analysis of cultural resources in the area will be included in the assessment. He said the assessment should be available to the public late this summer.
Higdon said he appreciates the feedback and concerns received from the community about the potential shooting range, but added its construction in a couple of years could allow BLM to limit the hours available for people to go shooting on the Caja del Rio.
“It is somewhat frustrating to hear that, you know, the current situation is unacceptable, but that the more practical solutions are also unacceptable,” Higdon said.