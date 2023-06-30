La Cieneguilla residents say they are tired of the noise, the refuse and the danger from an unofficial shooting range at the Caja del Rio southwest of Santa Fe.

“There are nights when the shooting — the noise — is so bad. ... I feel like I may as well be living in the South Bronx in New York City,” resident Gail Bastian said during a recent community meeting to discuss the issue at the La Cienega Community Center.

There’s also the trash, including discarded mattresses and abandoned appliances riddled with bullet holes, most of it on land under the auspices of the federal Bureau of Land Management. The agency hopes to remedy the situation by constructing regulated shooting ranges — one in the Camel Tracks area of the Caja del Rio and another in the Buckman area — in order to increase safety.

