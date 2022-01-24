Petroglyphs in La Cienega dating back thousands of years were vandalized last week, launching a Bureau of Land Management investigation into the defacement.
A news release from the agency said the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs west of Santa Fe, some up to 8,000 years old, suffered damage. The area had been graffitied.
BLM spokeswoman Jillian Aragon said it’s believed the petroglyphs were defaced
Jan. 18, as volunteers had visited the site in recent days and had not seen any graffiti before. The spray paint used was fresh and had not been affected by recent weather.
“Approximately 10 new spray-painted images were present, as well as some new scratching vandalism on the rock art panels [was found],” Aragon said.
The site is monitored by volunteers with New Mexico SiteWatch, a network of trained volunteers who monitor prehistoric and historic resources under the state’s Historic Preservation Division.
Some of the images depicted in the graffiti were graphic in nature and included a pentagram, a swastika and several racially derogatory slurs.
“We are actively investigating the defacement of these cultural properties and other crimes on all public lands,” BLM Taos Field Office Manager Pamela Mathis said in a statement. “We are asking for information and that families have a dialogue about protecting and honoring New Mexico treasures.”
As of Monday, there were no suspects.
Aragon said the Mathis’ office ordered supplies in hopes of removing the spray paint while preserving the geological and cultural resources in the area. But the longterm effects of this sort of vandalism are unknown, she said.
“What we do know is that the more these types of occurrences take place, the more likely it will be for these resources to be damaged beyond repair,” she said. “It’s taking away from critical scientific, historical and social resources that cannot be recreated.”
According to a news release, those charged with damaging cultural sites may be charged with a felony and face penalties of up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine per charge under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.
Just what I would expect from the low end of this generation of Santa Fe youth. If they aren't tagging historic district restaurants with racist hate graffiti and destruction, toppling historic statues they don't understand, or murdering visitors to our historic city on Airport Road, they are defacing history itself.
You can't protect everything all the time, but a rank culture of poor policing and the culture's continued generational toleration of the most limp and lax courts in the country is coming home to roost as it will in troubled times.
The fish rots from the head down and now the rot has reached the tail.
A tragedy. Seeing their art work in the paper only adds to the atrocity. Education of moral values begins in the home. Self respect and respect for others begins in the home. Don’t blame lack of police. It’s our crumbling society. Cameras won’t bring back what is destroyed. The education begins at birth.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Close the site to the public. This is why we can't have nice things. And police around here are going to investigate?! Ha! They can convict a violent offender when they have the evidence on video.
I wrote to the BLM director in Taos, as well as several of our state reps, a month ago to share my concerns about this site. The place is overrun with campers, vandals, and out-of-staters - and there's no oversight at all. I never received a reply to my letter, and now this. I feel sick to my stomach.
This is so sad to see people with no respect for our culture and not respect for themselves. I have nothing but contempt for them.
Setting up 3 or so " hidden trail cameras" and catching the dumb kids & actually fining them could financially support more remote trail cameras. Catch the minor crimes deters more and more violent crimes. Use technology. Trail cameras if set in good locations are effective. Take Pictures of the cars & kids. Enforcement works.
We're talking about New Mexico law enforcement here. Your solution is too smart and logical. It needs to cost thousands of dollars more. One of those idiotic crane arm towers that run on gas generators is what they'll use even though a trail cam would be cheaper and more effective. Cops around here don't implement policies like that around here, they prefer to pay not attention to evidence and hope they can show up, catch them in the act, and start shooting.
Ay, Lupe. Such a negative attitude.
