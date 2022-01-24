Petroglyphs in La Cienega dating back thousands of years were vandalized last week, launching a Bureau of Land Management investigation into the defacement.
A news release from the agency said the La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs west of Santa Fe, some up to 8,000 years old, suffered damage. The area had been graffitied.
BLM spokeswoman Jillian Aragon said it's believed the petroglyphs were defaced Jan. 18, as volunteers had visited the site over in recent days and had not seen any graffiti before. The spray paint used was fresh and had not been affected by recent weather.
"Approximately 10 new spray-painted images were present, as well as some new scratching vandalism on the rock art panels [was found]" Aragon said.
The site is monitored by volunteers with New Mexico SiteWatch, a network of trained volunteers who monitor prehistoric and historic resources under the state's Historic Preservation Division.
Some of the images depicted in the graffiti were graphic in nature and included a pentagram, a swastika and several racially derogatory slurs.
“We are actively investigating the defacement of these cultural properties and other crimes on all public lands,” BLM Taos Field Office Manager Pamela Mathis said in a statement. “We are asking for information and that families have a dialogue about protecting and honoring New Mexico treasures.”
As of Monday, there were no suspects.
Aragon said the Mathis' office ordered supplies in hopes of removing the spray paint while preserving the geological and cultural resources in the area. But the longterm effects of this sort of vandalism are unknown, she said.
"What we do know is that the more these types of occurrences take place, the more likely it will be for these resources to be damaged beyond repair," she said. "It's taking away from critical scientific, historical and social resources that cannot be recreated."
According to a news release, those charged with damaging cultural sites may be charged with a felony and face penalties of up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine per charge under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.