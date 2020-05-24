A brushfire that blazed across 10 acres of bosque in between the subdivisions of La Cienega and Las Lagunitas on Saturday afternoon remained under investigation Sunday.
No structures were damaged, but three homes were threatened and about 150 people were evacuated. Everyone was let back into their homes around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to crews on the scene.
Anthony "Toner" Armijo, a forestry technician with the Santa Fe County Fire Department, said state, county and federal crews were still combing for hot spots but predicted 100 percent containment by Sunday evening. He said it may take several weeks to complete the investigation.
Armijo said the county fire department contacted the Las Lagunitas homeowners' association two weeks ago for an assessment of the small bosque, which was found to be crowded with juniper.
"They recognized the danger and were in the first steps to prevent fire, and then this happened," Armijo said.
Representatives of the Las Lagunitas' Homeowner Association could not be reached Sunday afternoon.
Armijo and Santa Fe County Fire Department Incident Commander Walter Dasheno said one of the reasons the fire was able to be suppressed so quickly was because of an irrigation pond just down the hill.
Dasheno said a water helicopter crewed by a U.S. Forest Service team from Los Alamos could drop water and be replenished in less than a minute.
"That kind of turnaround time never happens," he said.
"For us, to have water that close, it's like winning the lottery," Armijo said.
