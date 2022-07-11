The orange flashing sign along the highway says it all: Expect delays.
Orange barrels lining the sides of Interstate 25 along La Bajada reinforced the message — one that will be in play for more than two years.
Construction is coming to the hill — through at least November 2024.
This, on one of the most challenging sections of highway between Santa Fe and Albuquerque/Rio Rancho, one well-known to commuters who drive back and forth between the three cities.
State Department of Transportation officials say motorists will only face slowdowns and delays for the first few weeks as road crews first build a detour path so traffic can flow as smoothly as possible.
Construction preparation efforts began Monday with the orange barrels and few if any traffic impediments. But motorists should expect to be slowed to about half their normal speed in the area through at least the end of July.
“Traffic will be open and flowing, but it will be flowing slow because it is a construction zone,” said James Murray, a spokesman for the Transportation Department’s District 5, which includes the stretch of road under construction.
“The plan is they will spend the next three weeks creating crossovers, mainly for southbound traffic,” he added.
Once that extra lane is created parallel to the northbound lane, both directions will have two lanes of traffic each way, Murray said.
And “during peak commuting times, rush hour, all lanes will be open,” he said.
The project, which has been in the planning stages for several years, will cost more than $42 million, according to construction information signs leading into the construction zone.
The project is intended to better stabilize the roadway and improve drainage systems along the route, where intense rainstorms can cause problems, Murray said.
“Right now it is starting to crumble, so that project will stabilize the entire roadway for the foreseeable future,” he said.
He said the project will include “better and larger drainage” to deal with the potential for flooding and other challenges.
The affected area runs between mile markers 264 and 267, a three-mile stretch of the highway just north of Santo Domingo Pueblo.
Murray said he could not say when that stretch of the highway underwent its most recent reconstruction efforts.
The project comes as state Transportation Department crews continue to work on a bridge project on Canyon Ridge Road that spans the interstate in that area. The existing bridge is being raised and rehabilitated.
Murray said the raising of that bridge will be complete within a few days and, after that, that project will not cause further delays.
Still, drivers accustomed to tackling the hill at 75 mph — at least, going south toward Albuquerque — may have to take it a little slower for a few weeks.
But consider this: The original vehicular road across La Bajada (which means “the descent”) Mesa was built in the 1920s as part of the Route 66 highway system. One photo dating to that time period warned drivers to follow several simple rules to ensure their safety:
Watch sharp curves.
Use low gear.
And travel at a safe speed, which in those days was just 10 mph.
It’s bound to be better than that, even with all the construction.